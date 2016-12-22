Masou Gakuen HxH BD Boasts Busty Bunny Bonus
- Date: Dec 22, 2016 05:51 JST
The sex-fueled combat of Masou Gakuen HxH has once again been improved with the anime’s 4th BD installment, with one of the most noticeable changes being the introduction of man nipples; though buyers may be much more interested in the stunning bunny girl action present in the BD’s bonus animation.
Changes between the vastly superior BD version (left) and the original but still immensely erotic AT-X broadcast (right) can be seen below:
The busty bunny girl bonus:
Omake:
Those eager to obtain the next assortment of Masou Gakuen HxH’s enticing episodes can purchase the 4th BD now.
Something is wrong here... The MC male is actually WANTING to fuck these girls.... Can others take lessons??
The MC had sex with Yurishia in the 9th LN.
Mope. it was an ultrarealistic dildo. He fucked a MILF instead (Osiris).
Incest is wincest
Damn it, I was expecting more shots. For example the end shot where Aine has a still shot and looks derpy or when Grabel is standing up. Damn it all.
What a sexy bunny girl.
Wait. Isn't that his sister in the bonus?
Yes, it most certainly is . . . .
Whats with the attention to the hairy hands and knuckles
gifs where
https://images.sankakucomplex.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/MasouGakuenHxH-BD4-5.jpg
*looks at the faces on both shots* Am I the only one seeing two different blondes here?
Which is why they fixed it in the BD?
"why not just make it a hentai?!"
HAH joke's on you! He's inside them no camera using skillful camera angles! ^_^
why no yuri?
You have enough yuri bait