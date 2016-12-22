Kizumonogatari II BD More Visceral Than Ever
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 22, 2016 05:51 JST
- Tags: BD, Blood, Censorship, Guro, Image Gallery, Kizumonogatari, Movies, Pantsu
The 2nd Kizumonogatari film can now be watched from the dingy dwellings of otaku the wrold over thanks to the newly arrived BD release, allowing them to witness the obscene gore and Hanekawa’s charming innocence time and again at their own leisure whilst tiding them over for the origin story’s final chapter.
Omake:
Avid fans of the Monogatari series can spend their hard-earned cash on the BD now.
~at the cinema was pretty different...
I'm more interested in black hanekawa.
While i do want to see this, the latest ending has Koyomi dead, dead dead, no regenerating dead, and i cant get into any prequal without some kind of resolution.
Still no stereogatari?
GURO MAKE THE JAPPY VERY HAPPY FOR HIS FAPPY!!!!
10/10 same dude who's posting 'twink toilet bait' over and over
Make the world happy by killing yourself. And fuck your mommy for bearing such a stinky shit ;)
You first.
Damn... you sure showed him. So alpha dawg.
The fuck is that shit even about?!
Guy becomes a vampire's thrall to help her get her powers back and in turn make him human again. Wacky antics ensue.
Gotta love those wacky antics.
Japan's love for guro
I thought this series had a well established Universe and was in good standing with viewers. Now, I guess it is only pandering to buyers who want more child nudity
Definitely not a series for me
Yeah, and Evangelion only pandered to rubber suit fetishists.
Did you know that every child on the planet is naked under their clothes!?!?! The authorities must be alerted to this terrible threat at once!
Look, anime is from a country that does NOT have the hangups that most of the West has about nudity (or at least a different set of hangups about it). All the mental associations that you have about animated child nudity are not there in the minds of the actual intended audience, nor in the minds of the makers.
It really is from a completely different culture.
No, REALLY. These are folks that eat seafood while it's still alive. And moving. In their mouths -- moving in their mouths trying to escape and they scarf it down.
So calm down. They're not showing you children without their clothes in order to produce all that lust coursing through your veins. It's just that most people at some point in the day don't have their clothes on, for various reasons. Children are people. Unless there's something else going on (and sometimes there is, not going to lie about that or anything; some pieces are using children sexually, alas), just nudity is... just nudity.
you people are painting someone else without their consent.
I guess you glossed over all that blood and gore
That bitch is only a few thousand years old so i guess its child nudity
She's thousands of years old, by your logic, women with growth issues or small breasts dont deserve love and should never have sex.
Modern anime in a nutshell
The novels don't make it any better. Almost all the "newer" characters that get introduced are some form of younger minor, body wise, than the protagonist.