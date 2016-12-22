RSSChannel

Kizumonogatari II BD More Visceral Than Ever

The 2nd Kizumonogatari film can now be watched from the dingy dwellings of otaku the wrold over thanks to the newly arrived BD release, allowing them to witness the obscene gore and Hanekawa’s charming innocence time and again at their own leisure whilst tiding them over for the origin story’s final chapter.

Omake:

Avid fans of the Monogatari series can spend their hard-earned cash on the BD now.



    Comment by Anonymous
    09:59 22/12/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    ~at the cinema was pretty different...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:09 22/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm more interested in black hanekawa.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:43 22/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    While i do want to see this, the latest ending has Koyomi dead, dead dead, no regenerating dead, and i cant get into any prequal without some kind of resolution.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:38 22/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Still no stereogatari?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:49 22/12/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    GURO MAKE THE JAPPY VERY HAPPY FOR HIS FAPPY!!!!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:44 22/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    10/10 same dude who's posting 'twink toilet bait' over and over

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:28 22/12/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Make the world happy by killing yourself. And fuck your mommy for bearing such a stinky shit ;)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:46 22/12/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    You first.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:27 22/12/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Damn... you sure showed him. So alpha dawg.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:47 22/12/2016 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    The fuck is that shit even about?!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:52 22/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Guy becomes a vampire's thrall to help her get her powers back and in turn make him human again. Wacky antics ensue.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:01 22/12/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Gotta love those wacky antics.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:49 22/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Japan's love for guro

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:58 22/12/2016 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    I thought this series had a well established Universe and was in good standing with viewers. Now, I guess it is only pandering to buyers who want more child nudity

    Definitely not a series for me

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:53 22/12/2016 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Yeah, and Evangelion only pandered to rubber suit fetishists.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:09 22/12/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Did you know that every child on the planet is naked under their clothes!?!?! The authorities must be alerted to this terrible threat at once!

    Look, anime is from a country that does NOT have the hangups that most of the West has about nudity (or at least a different set of hangups about it). All the mental associations that you have about animated child nudity are not there in the minds of the actual intended audience, nor in the minds of the makers.

    It really is from a completely different culture.

    No, REALLY. These are folks that eat seafood while it's still alive. And moving. In their mouths -- moving in their mouths trying to escape and they scarf it down.

    So calm down. They're not showing you children without their clothes in order to produce all that lust coursing through your veins. It's just that most people at some point in the day don't have their clothes on, for various reasons. Children are people. Unless there's something else going on (and sometimes there is, not going to lie about that or anything; some pieces are using children sexually, alas), just nudity is... just nudity.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:14 22/12/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    you people are painting someone else without their consent.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:21 22/12/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I guess you glossed over all that blood and gore

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:28 22/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    That bitch is only a few thousand years old so i guess its child nudity

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:49 22/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    She's thousands of years old, by your logic, women with growth issues or small breasts dont deserve love and should never have sex.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:28 22/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Modern anime in a nutshell

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:00 22/12/2016 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    The novels don't make it any better. Almost all the "newer" characters that get introduced are some form of younger minor, body wise, than the protagonist.

    Reply to Anonymous


