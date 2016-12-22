Kizumonogatari II BD More Visceral Than Ever

The 2nd Kizumonogatari film can now be watched from the dingy dwellings of otaku the wrold over thanks to the newly arrived BD release, allowing them to witness the obscene gore and Hanekawa’s charming innocence time and again at their own leisure whilst tiding them over for the origin story’s final chapter.

Omake:

Avid fans of the Monogatari series can spend their hard-earned cash on the BD now.