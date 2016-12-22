Ani Tore! XX Christmas Climax Rather Cheap
Dec 22, 2016
The Christmas preparations have continued with Ani Tore! XX‘s finale episode, omitting any and all exercising to instead focus on the show’s new romantic premise – which has unfortunately led to a cliched and often despised conclusion that may very well anger the show’s more sensitive viewers.
Omake:
season 1 was a lot better this second season lol they just turned it to harem shit which is funny but that's what they tried to do so am really hoping there wont be another season but knowing how much people like shitty harem it most likely will come back sadly...
Harem is the best thing anime brought to us.
AniTore XXX
The first series was pretty entertaining but this second series was absolute bollocks.
Let's hope there won't be any more.