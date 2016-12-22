Accel World VS Sword Art Online Violently Clashes
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Dec 22, 2016 23:45 JST
- Tags: Accel World, MMORPG, Namco Bandai, PS4, Sword Art Online, Trailer, Virtual Reality, Vita
Further anticipation has been built for the upcoming Accel World VS Sword Art Online as another gameplay trailer has emerged, additionally hyping a climactic battle between Kirito and Kuroyukihime that will likely have fans frantically arguing about the possible victor.
The fast-paced trailer:
The crossover title can begin rube-draining once it launches on March 16th for the PS4 and Vita.
too bad, that phantasy star for vita didn't come to the west.
Too much commercial stuff for PSO2 to happen in English. There's so much sponsored shit and licenses.
i don't think the vita version would show up in the west.
It'll almost certainly be digital only. Avoid it like the plague. Sword Art Online Hollow Realization ran horrendously, worse than the other games on the Vita until they patched it to make it marginally better.
If you have a PS4 go for that version. At least you'll get a stable framerate and better graphics.
This isn't anti Vita or whatever speech, I have a Vita myself and love, just I wouldn't want to see people waste $40 on a game that runs like ass.
If you have a Vita don't buy this game at launch. Sword Art Online Hollow Realization was made for the PS4 but ported to the Vita and ran like absolute shit. It took a patch sometime later to improve things a little.
They don't care about the Vita, it's clearly an afterthought and a cashgrab with little effort.
If you have a PS4 go for that version first.
So many people seem to think Kuroyukihime is Kirito and Asunas daughter. I think it's possible, I mean, Kirito did survive Underworld and regained his sense of self again(Little to no brain damage).
If he is their son, then he certainly turned out a lot better than his father.