RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Otakultura


AccelWorldVSSwordArtOnline-Gameplay-Trailer-Kirito-Kuroyukihime-1

AccelWorldVSSwordArtOnline-Gameplay-Trailer-Kirito-Kuroyukihime-2

AccelWorldVSSwordArtOnline-Gameplay-Trailer-Kirito-Kuroyukihime-3

Further anticipation has been built for the upcoming Accel World VS Sword Art Online as another gameplay trailer has emerged, additionally hyping a climactic battle between Kirito and Kuroyukihime that will likely have fans frantically arguing about the possible victor.

The fast-paced trailer:

The crossover title can begin rube-draining once it launches on March 16th for the PS4 and Vita.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    7 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:26 23/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    too bad, that phantasy star for vita didn't come to the west.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:55 23/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Too much commercial stuff for PSO2 to happen in English. There's so much sponsored shit and licenses.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:11 23/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    i don't think the vita version would show up in the west.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:55 23/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    It'll almost certainly be digital only. Avoid it like the plague. Sword Art Online Hollow Realization ran horrendously, worse than the other games on the Vita until they patched it to make it marginally better.

    If you have a PS4 go for that version. At least you'll get a stable framerate and better graphics.

    This isn't anti Vita or whatever speech, I have a Vita myself and love, just I wouldn't want to see people waste $40 on a game that runs like ass.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:12 23/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    If you have a Vita don't buy this game at launch. Sword Art Online Hollow Realization was made for the PS4 but ported to the Vita and ran like absolute shit. It took a patch sometime later to improve things a little.

    They don't care about the Vita, it's clearly an afterthought and a cashgrab with little effort.

    If you have a PS4 go for that version first.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:14 23/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    So many people seem to think Kuroyukihime is Kirito and Asunas daughter. I think it's possible, I mean, Kirito did survive Underworld and regained his sense of self again(Little to no brain damage).

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Richard
    Comment by Richard
    03:43 23/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    If he is their son, then he certainly turned out a lot better than his father.

    Reply to Richard


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Berserk 2016 Pucking Gruesome
    Ishikei’s Betsujin – Kannagi Ero-Doujinshi Translated
    Final Fantasy XV Replica Car = $470,000
    ToraDora Seizes Tsundere Crown
    Comiket 85 Day 1 Cosplay Quite A Spectacle
    Top-Heavy Shizuku Oikawa Cosplay by Noriko Ashiya
    Goddess of 2ch: “Watch My Onanism Videos!”
    Hot Hestia Cosplay All Tied Up


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments