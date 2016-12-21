Top 20 Greatest Anime Antiheroes
- Date: Dec 21, 2016 06:19 JST
- Tags: Berserk, Black Jack, Code Geass, Death Note, Golgo 13, Lupin, Rankings
The simultaneously loved and hated antiheroes of anime have starred as the focus of this latest ranking, easily crowning one self-proclaimed “god” from a rather popular series as the most supreme antihero.
1. Light Yagami (Death Note)
3. Black Jack (Black Jack)
6. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)
7. Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)
8. Sebastian Michaelis (Kuroshitsuji)
9. Akira Fudo (Devilman)
10. Rokuro Okajima (Black Lagoon)
11. Shinya Kogami (Psycho-Pass)
12. Shinn Asuka (Gundam SEED Destiny)
13. Yukiteru Amano (Mirai Nikki)
14. Akame (Akame ga Kill!)
15. D (Vampire Hunter D)
16. Yoshino Takigawa (Zetsuen no Tempest)
17. Alucard (Hellsing)
18. Toa Tokuchi (One Outs)
19. Yosuke Otoha (Karasu)
20. Hei (Darker Than Black)
Where's Accelerator?
No antihero just an asshole.
Where's Gintoki?
Where's Kiritsugu from Fate/Zero??!?!?!
It's nice to see Rokuro Okajima on the list, he's the most sympathic antihero ever.
He was the most sympathetic because everyone else in the show was a way bigger villain, even the rest of his crew.
Whoa a black lagoon character. Neat.
damn it what is Shinn Asuka on the list, Kira Yamato made Shinn Asuka an Anti-Hero
Nice to see Duke Togo on this list. Golgo 13(TV) is one of my favorite series.
and at any rate an amazing penis
Half of these are as anti as a punk rocker only playing for the money.
Wdf is Shinn Asuka on this list? He was the most obnoxious one of all anti hero I had ever seen.
I'm trying to figure out how he was an anti hero personally. Gundam Seed Destiny wasn't really a good guy/bad guy thing.
All hail Light!! God of the new world!!!!!!!
no, no, no, nooooo
it's ALL HAIL LELOUCH!!
git it right
Who class of retards put yagami firts, he is a dictator, not a antihero...
Nope. dictators use a mix of charisma and fear to rule. Light only used fear, so he's just a serial murderer or terrorist at best.
Who the fuck put Yagami on this list? He's not "antihero". Maybe he was one for the first few eps, but later he's a strait up villain who just thinks he's one.
Satan was the antihero for the first half of Paradise Lost. For the rest of the story, and indeed the whole lore around Satan in all of literature, he's the villain. Doesn't take away he was the antihero at one point in one story.
In novel Job: A Comedy of Justice (written by Robert A. Heinlein) Satan is NOT a villain. I make a guess there are some more literature where Satan isn't villain either.
Make a good point but still sucks he so high up on the list. Guy is garbage human being (cares for no one but himself).
I would argue he was never an antihero. He may not have started out as a villain but he became one. The process from point a to point he wouldn't constitute being an antihero.
How the Hell is Alucard way down at spot 17?
Probably because as awesome as he was, he still had that effeminate kid form.
woo black jack
No papillon, what blasphemy...
Light imagay, kaneki ken and rock?
The first 2 are just terrible characters (and definitely not heros, much less anti heros) and the third isn't even an anti hero, he's more of a hero (you want anti hero, talk to Revy, then again she's female)
Alucard #17?
Akame = male?
Lupin = Anti hero?
What is this? I don't even...
Yeah, agree on the Lupin "WAT?", he is a hero, if you take into account all the mysteries/evil plots he solved.
Lelouch NOT ONLY SHOULD HAVE BEEN 1ST AND 2ND BUT ANOTHER ONE NAMED L. SHOULD HAVE BEEN 3RD THE MOST HORRIBLE HUMAN BEING EVER TO EXIST IN PLANET ANIME. El Cazador de la Bruja , THAT MOTHER FUCKER WAS THE SON OF A BITCH OF A SON OF A BITCH OF A SON OF A BITCH MOTHER FUCKER.
no johan liebert. fail list
6TH? Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass) HE SHOULD BE ON THE TOP OF THE LIST 2 TIMES.
HAY SANKAKUCOMPLEX WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUR TWITTER ACCOUNT? OR WAS THAT NOT YOURS?
Devilman? That shit is ancient, who decided these characters? Some granny?
It's better than that overhyper SAO. These are actually good series, they are old, but people still enjoy them.
That's new, someone complaining that people remembered old characters, as opposed to bitching about no one remembering the good old ones.
Dark hero Antihero
Sankaku sucks as always
Ahaha! The only post, that is relevant :D