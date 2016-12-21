Top 20 Greatest Anime Antiheroes

RSSChannel

The simultaneously loved and hated antiheroes of anime have starred as the focus of this latest ranking, easily crowning one self-proclaimed “god” from a rather popular series as the most supreme antihero.

The ranking:


1. Light Yagami (Death Note)

Top20-Greatest-Anime-Antiheroes-2016-1

2. Lupin III (Lupin III)

Top20-Greatest-Anime-Antiheroes-2016-2

3. Black Jack (Black Jack)

Top20-Greatest-Anime-Antiheroes-2016-3

4. Guts (Berserk)

Top20-Greatest-Anime-Antiheroes-2016-4

5. Duke Togo (Golgo 13)

Top20-Greatest-Anime-Antiheroes-2016-5

6. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

Top20-Greatest-Anime-Antiheroes-2016-6

7. Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)

Top20-Greatest-Anime-Antiheroes-2016-7

8. Sebastian Michaelis (Kuroshitsuji)

Top20-Greatest-Anime-Antiheroes-2016-8

9. Akira Fudo (Devilman)

Top20-Greatest-Anime-Antiheroes-2016-9

10. Rokuro Okajima (Black Lagoon)

Top20-Greatest-Anime-Antiheroes-2016-10

11. Shinya Kogami (Psycho-Pass)

12. Shinn Asuka (Gundam SEED Destiny)

13. Yukiteru Amano (Mirai Nikki)

14. Akame (Akame ga Kill!)

15. D (Vampire Hunter D)

16. Yoshino Takigawa (Zetsuen no Tempest)

17. Alucard (Hellsing)

18. Toa Tokuchi (One Outs)

19. Yosuke Otoha (Karasu)

20. Hei (Darker Than Black)



