Top 20 Greatest Anime Antiheroes

The simultaneously loved and hated antiheroes of anime have starred as the focus of this latest ranking, easily crowning one self-proclaimed “god” from a rather popular series as the most supreme antihero.

The ranking:



1. Light Yagami (Death Note)

2. Lupin III (Lupin III)

3. Black Jack (Black Jack)

4. Guts (Berserk)

5. Duke Togo (Golgo 13)

6. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

7. Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)

8. Sebastian Michaelis (Kuroshitsuji)

9. Akira Fudo (Devilman)

10. Rokuro Okajima (Black Lagoon)

11. Shinya Kogami (Psycho-Pass)

12. Shinn Asuka (Gundam SEED Destiny)

13. Yukiteru Amano (Mirai Nikki)

14. Akame (Akame ga Kill!)

15. D (Vampire Hunter D)

16. Yoshino Takigawa (Zetsuen no Tempest)

17. Alucard (Hellsing)

18. Toa Tokuchi (One Outs)

19. Yosuke Otoha (Karasu)

20. Hei (Darker Than Black)