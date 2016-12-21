South Korean Diplomat JK Abuse Exposed on TV
A South Korean diplomat has had his forceful JK abuse unveiled to the world by a Chilean “exposure” program, in yet another national humilation for a nation still reeling after realizing it was secretly being run by a witch cult.
Taking place in Chile, a young woman informed the Chilean TV program that she was forcefully grabbed and pulled into the diplomat’s house (the man was teaching her Korean at the time) in September, causing them to stalk the offender and setting him up with a woman pretending to be a teen in an effort to catch his crimes on camera.
Upon the arrival of the program’s staff, the diplomat tearfully pleaded that his misdeeds not be aired, though his request went unheard – South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has apologized on behalf of its JK-abusing employee and have stated that they seek to prevent such happenings in the future (or perhaps by enlisting the help of American pizza aficionados in covering them up better).
Those familiar with Spanish can experience the exposure video below:
The diplomat supposedly utilized the ever popular medium of K-Pop to lure in his unsuspecting prey, though it has not been revealed whether the man actually forced himself on his victims or merely forcibly attempted to teach them Korean – the man has been suspended from performing his duties whilst his trial is underway.
