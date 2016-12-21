Rem Birthday Party Extravaganza Planned
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 21, 2016 20:04 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Anniversaries, Image Gallery, Marketing, Otaku, Re:Zero, Ronery
The Re:Zero creators have wasted no time taking advantage of the ridiculous notoriety that maid girl Rem has managed to accrue, planning two simultaneous birthday events that will be offering different sets of goods, bound to milk fans for all their worth and potentially fund further anime seasons, spin-offs and who knows what else in the process.
The 8th floor of the “Gamers” store in Akihabara will serve as one location and will have a birthday set, tapestry, T-shirt, mobile battery and cushion for sale:
The Shibuya Marui department store will be the location of the 2nd event and will boast a tapestry, T-shirt, tin badges and clear file:
Both events will begin on February 1st and continue until February 27th.
Rem is way too overhyped, I think even Emilia is better but the real heroine is of course Ferris.
No, it's Beatrice.
Eat shit :)!
Poor Ram. Nobody remember about her...
I like Ram....
i like Ram also my computer cant run without it...
Did you know you can download more?
Love that girl, damn I only wish she could be real.
who the fuck cares
The event wouldn't be a thing if no one fucking cared. I'm tired of people saying that stupid fucking line. It makes no sense. Why can't you simply say "I don't fucking care"?
sry that you got triggerd
Because he's a self-centred brat that thinks his opinion is the only _right_ opinion.
Apparently the one below you does.
Soooo they're wishing Rem a happy birthday, but not to her TWIN ? You know, the one who's supposed to have the same birthday as her...
so glad I'll be in Japan at that time so I can get me some Rem goodies!!!!
But I love Emilia
Take my fu***ng money and gimme all that stuff!
Happy birthday Rem :3... and happy birthday too purple-inverted-style-hair doppelganger of Rem :3.
What about Ramsey? Twins?
Ah very good, Rem looks cute in those images too.
One can only expect for these events to be extremely successful, given the popularity of both the character and the series themselves.
It isn't uncommon to find side female characters being more popular than main heroines, but the case with Rem sure has reached new heights in that regard lol
Rem is more popular because she's actually featured in the anime. Emilia makes a brief appearance at the beginning, and then disappears until near the end. This anime is total shit, and the only good thing about it is Rem, so I can understand her popularity.