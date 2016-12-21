Rem Birthday Party Extravaganza Planned

The Re:Zero creators have wasted no time taking advantage of the ridiculous notoriety that maid girl Rem has managed to accrue, planning two simultaneous birthday events that will be offering different sets of goods, bound to milk fans for all their worth and potentially fund further anime seasons, spin-offs and who knows what else in the process.

The 8th floor of the “Gamers” store in Akihabara will serve as one location and will have a birthday set, tapestry, T-shirt, mobile battery and cushion for sale:

The Shibuya Marui department store will be the location of the 2nd event and will boast a tapestry, T-shirt, tin badges and clear file:

Both events will begin on February 1st and continue until February 27th.