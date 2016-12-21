New VR Title “Play As A Giant Rampaging Schoolgirl!”
- Date: Dec 21, 2016 04:03 JST
- Tags: Bizarre, Mecha, PV, Schoolgirls, Virtual Reality
This latest unnamed virtual reality title revolves around players assuming the form of a gigantic mecha schoolgirl in order to cause absolute mayhem, appealing to the more twisted otaku who can now simultaneously live out their fantasy of becoming a cute anime schoolgirl and the one about leveling the city that scorned them.
A highly destructive PV:
The name of the game and its estimated launch date will be released at a later time.
The future of gaming is here people.
Still too early for that. They need to create a way for you to physically walk forward to allow forward motion rather than it being controlled with a button. Otherwise it just doesn't feel right...
Vive's room scale VR? Though I admit it has its limits...
Next Godzilla Title is coming to VR, at last it will be what a Godzilla game should be.
Japan in a nutshell.
Godzilla VR
Being killed by humongous cute school girl is very far from the worst way to go. You go out with the best view.
bad attempts are bad, still gotta give credit for the effort
Thats the Main girl in DoDonPachi Resurrection. I think Worth trying.
Attack of the 50 ft Oneechan.