New VR Title “Play As A Giant Rampaging Schoolgirl!”

VirtualReality-Rampaging-Schoolgirl-PV-1

VirtualReality-Rampaging-Schoolgirl-PV-2

VirtualReality-Rampaging-Schoolgirl-PV-3

This latest unnamed virtual reality title revolves around players assuming the form of a gigantic mecha schoolgirl in order to cause absolute mayhem, appealing to the more twisted otaku who can now simultaneously live out their fantasy of becoming a cute anime schoolgirl and the one about leveling the city that scorned them.

A highly destructive PV:

The name of the game and its estimated launch date will be released at a later time.



