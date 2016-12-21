Memories of Phantasm Episode 8 Teased

Doujin circle Manpaku Jinja has shown off all the love and affection they put into the 8th episode of their “Memories of Phantasm” Touhou fan series by way of a PV, hopefully satiating the fanbase’s ever undying desire for an official Touhou anime.

The PV, once again showing off the circle’s astounding artistic prowess:

Touhou fanatics can pick the episode up at Comiket 91 on December 29th, with the episode likely to arrive on YouTube sometime afterwards.