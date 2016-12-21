Memories of Phantasm Episode 8 Teased
Doujin circle Manpaku Jinja has shown off all the love and affection they put into the 8th episode of their “Memories of Phantasm” Touhou fan series by way of a PV, hopefully satiating the fanbase’s ever undying desire for an official Touhou anime.
The PV, once again showing off the circle’s astounding artistic prowess:
Touhou fanatics can pick the episode up at Comiket 91 on December 29th, with the episode likely to arrive on YouTube sometime afterwards.
awaiting for chinese hater comment
This isn't being done by a balding white guy in his mid thirties, still living in his mother's basement, while still obsessing over 12 year old loli-girl's panties?
I bet it IS...
In all fairness, this looks pretty good for a fan-cult adaptation... (as he looks to Little Kuriboh for inspiration)
The animation for this looks better than most anime than you see on tv.
It's called "Manpuku Jinja".
Good news anyway, can't wait for it. Eiyashou was my first Touhou. I really hope Mokotan will have some screen time.
Shit is all I see
Get away from the mirror then?
Retard comment of this day.