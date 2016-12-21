Korea Builds World First Mobile Mech
- Categories: International, News
- Date: Dec 21, 2016 06:19 JST
- Tags: History, Korea, Mecha, Robots, Science, Technology
Korea has beaten not only Japan but the USA to the punch in regards to mecha construction, as videos have been released online featuring Korea’s METHOD-1 moving in all its glory, a marvel which could potentially revolutionize the military field once enough sufficiently troubled adolescents are found to pilot them.
Videos of the METHOD-1 in action:
Praise has naturally started to pour in online:
Trump needs to fund this shit so we can stay competitive.
America leads the world in all other weapons technologies, we can’t let fucking Korea bet us in giant biped fighting robots.
WE DID IT GUYS. WE MADE ANIME REAL AND THAT ANIME IS G GUNDAM.
Are the military ones going to be painted in camo and military colors, or are they going to paint them anime style? Anime style makes the most sense.
Now the Koreans are making mecha for the Japs, too? Fucking pathetic what has becone of the nips. No cultural hegemony. Absolutely degenerate.
Should paint them with giant targets on them. :^)
Don’t all these mechs still need to be plugged in? Or maybe they can work, like, a few minutes on battery power?
Unless there are plenty of outlets on the battlefield, I wouldn’t expect cool anime mech battles anytime soon.
Nuclear reactors. How do you think animu mechs are powered.
They could easily be powered by a gasoline powered generator.
The mecha is supposedly being built to test what scenarios it could possibly work in and for the evaluation of its currently equipped parts, though more astute observers are naturally concerned about its ability to fight whilst navigating wheel-hostile terrain, something that has not been extensively touched on.
Some US university did something like this years ago. The American and Korean models both share a problem.
They need a power cord.
There is a way to make it run without a power cord but it's very expensive to do. Test running with power cord is good enough.
In russia, we put a nuclear reactor on top of its head and electrify the fists! Then we fight Kaiju.
I'm sure you can make it run on gas or maybe put a tesla powerwall in it.
so it's actually an EVA unit?
The US model was not designed for use in outer space; the cockpit wasn't airtight/radiation-shielded/meteorite-sheilded and didn't have a space-grade heater/cooler.
Overwatch predicted the future ! we will also have young girls piloting them.
I doubt the usability as weapon, but I can see a future as cargobot and construction worker in dangerous places on earth or in space.
Not matter where and for what a specialized and remote controlled robot will always be the far better option, there are allrdy construction and cargobots and they don't look anything like mechs because it's totally impractical compared to a form specialized for the job and even as an allrounder there are far better options so mechs will never happen outside of useless projects like this and fiction cause they are absolutely useless.
What's that? Zeon Mobile Worker?
I bet this is a prop for an upcoming movie!
The design is too "Gundam" to be real.
The feet are inside of the arms, extremely unstable.
Without the gantry crane, it would fall over. It's side to side gait throws the center of gravity all over with wild oscillations. The crane is also taking the weight off the legs so they can use small servo motors and timing belts. (They don't show the chains when it's walking.) Watch the chains when the arms move, it sways irregularly.
It screams Special FX model.
What do I know, I only built one R/C lawnmower...
Look at Howe & Howe Technologies' MS2 Ripsaw Reconnaissance Vehicle. It's just a Public Relations toy for the US Army. At the time it was promoted as new battle tech.
Look for it in the Fast and Furious 8 upcoming movie. It was also in another movie (??) and TV show.
Just a $750,000 prop.
Apparently you guys already forgot about Suidobashi's Kuratas mech...
We have not forgotten Kuratas. Kuratas moves on wheels. The one on this page moves with its own feet without wheels.
I am just confuse, i am quite sure as slow as those things are (i have not watched the video yet, so i am guessing here), but i am quite sure that the mechs would have less use in war and more use in construction, making a house would become a game of lego, instead of going full genocide they go full minecraft.
I've always wondered what was really holding mecha production back. If you make a robotic limb sufficiently humanlike and then have a direct control glove or leg or "arena" for a human to move in then it shouldnt be an issue. I'm simplifying things obviously but it seems relatively simple compared to the like of DARPA trying to make autonomous drones that are humanlike. Just plop a body in there and have them directly control the mech with some type of haptic feedback system.
Wow ... If reproducing the basic Walking/balancing System of all the bipedal robots in a (not so) bigger scale and putting a Cockpit in top, big enough to house a Human as pilot, but then is unable to move if not attached to Self-sustaining mechanics, a Power cord and without the pilot inside the Cockpit is called "technical achievemnt" which should be causing the envy of the leasing robot researching countries ... I Just call this bragging about something that looks cool to the eyes of ignorant people, but in reality is nothing to brag about, and was Just made to satisfy the korean bloated ego, showing off to the world that they "DID IT FIRST" auto-convincing themselves that they are "la crème de la crème" ... Pathetic ti Say the least ...
Anti-Mech defense protocol. Push it over.
blizzard just predicted the future....FUTURE DVA is coming
Now they just have to stretch a tether over a battlefield so it can stay upright in action.
This is literally a waste of money. Those idiots saying we have to fund something similar are idiots.
There is no use for a mech but to use them for entertainment. No actual military value. If someone thinks mechs will actually break through tank lines with it's Japanese katana FOLDED 1000 TIMES!! You are crazy.
Boston Dynamics are making way more respectful and useful robots, than this one.
Gundam: Early Years
P.S. The guy in the cockpit must feel amazing.
you mean by being stuffed into a tiny cockpit?
Nerf This~!!!
Are Koreans retarded? Everybody aims at making robots remote controlled and requiring human input as little as possible, and for a good reason. Also, bipedal combat mechs are a broken concept, with their high center of mass and poor mass distribution (all that weight on two feet, have fun going off-road).
um, constructions or perhaps exo skeletal researches? You/We don't know.
By making a manned walker? lol no.
Typical weeb approach.
Shows what you know.
You mean them? Well, it's not the most sound approach, that's for sure.
racist cuck
the second half of the video shows the mech moving without a human pilot inside
and then some hacker hacks it.
Not a big news, until they discover the Minovsky reactor.
oh shit;;;
They could use JPlevelMHD reactors, like Onjects do.
So that means D.Va is real?
Give her a couple of years.
Not long before Overwatch is formed and D.Va becomes real. We also still have to fight off a robot apocalypse and wait for Bastions to kill us all. We'll all be soldiers at that point, and then some old guy will tell us he's not so young anymore.
Snake?
10 bucks says d.va was inspired by G Gundam to an extent
she's inspired by Evangelion if anything
"a marvel which could potentially revolutionize the military field once enough sufficiently troubled adolescents are found to pilot them."
Huehue.
Also beaten japan and USA to the punch? I don't think there was a competition....
But hey, maybe this can be the start of something great, like mechwarrior/battletech mechs.
Who knows, they might become a decent substitute for tanks in urban warfare and some other scenarios where tanks can struggle to be of use before they get taken out.
It's too large for urban warfare, especially considering ambush tactics out of houses.
An exo suit, like jackal armor (red eyes), is much more preferable.
wait, it's to soon to start place order without knowing how long the battery last or comes with long cables or how much it cost to run it.
potentially revolutionize the military field once enough sufficiently troubled adolescents are found to pilot them"
great writing there
Is it me, or did they just copy the AMP mech from Avatar?
I bet the majority of Americans watching this are going to one of two emotions.
Fear or Jealousy. Or both.
I find this epic. But I'm a minority.
GE built a quadruped mecha back in 1965.
Sure be ONLY FOR KOREA lol
"jealousy"
well no fucking shit, its a giant robot. i want one.
It looks as silly as those fake nazi helicopter-trooper things that made the rounds a few years back.