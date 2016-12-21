Korea Builds World First Mobile Mech

Korea has beaten not only Japan but the USA to the punch in regards to mecha construction, as videos have been released online featuring Korea’s METHOD-1 moving in all its glory, a marvel which could potentially revolutionize the military field once enough sufficiently troubled adolescents are found to pilot them.

Videos of the METHOD-1 in action:

Praise has naturally started to pour in online:

Trump needs to fund this shit so we can stay competitive. America leads the world in all other weapons technologies, we can’t let fucking Korea bet us in giant biped fighting robots. WE DID IT GUYS. WE MADE ANIME REAL AND THAT ANIME IS G GUNDAM. Are the military ones going to be painted in camo and military colors, or are they going to paint them anime style? Anime style makes the most sense. Now the Koreans are making mecha for the Japs, too? Fucking pathetic what has becone of the nips. No cultural hegemony. Absolutely degenerate. Should paint them with giant targets on them. :^) Don’t all these mechs still need to be plugged in? Or maybe they can work, like, a few minutes on battery power? Unless there are plenty of outlets on the battlefield, I wouldn’t expect cool anime mech battles anytime soon. Nuclear reactors. How do you think animu mechs are powered. They could easily be powered by a gasoline powered generator.

The mecha is supposedly being built to test what scenarios it could possibly work in and for the evaluation of its currently equipped parts, though more astute observers are naturally concerned about its ability to fight whilst navigating wheel-hostile terrain, something that has not been extensively touched on.