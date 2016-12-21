Gravity Rush: The Animation Overwhelmingly Moe

The sweet girls of Gravity Rush have had their anime forms unveiled with this latest look at Gravity Rush: The Animation ~Overture~, a bonus animation that comes bundled with first-print editions of Gravity Rush 2, perfect for those who desire more of the game’s pretty heroines.

A PV of the bonus animation, which takes place between Gravity Rush and Gravity Rush 2:

Players can soar through the sky without a care in the world once Gravity Rush 2 descends onto the PS4 on January 19th, while the west will receive the game a day later.