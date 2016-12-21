Ayako Hiiragi Bikini Armor Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, H, News
- Date: Dec 21, 2016 19:07 JST
- Tags: Cast-off, Daiki Kougyo, Ero-figures, Mizugi, Oppai, PVC, Walkure Romanze
Naughty horse-riding series Walkure Romanze has shown off their staple combination of bikinis and armor with this sexy new figure, which will likely do little in fending off lust-filled predators that are bound to swarm the buxom Ayako Hiiragi – buyers can test the effectiveness of Ayako’s bikini armor come July.
Finally, the best character from the eroge/series gets a figure. I just wish it didn't have the armor that will not come off.
Is the series eroge? I watched two episodes of the anime and it didnt seem like it.
The eroge came out long before the series did. It was made Ricotta, the same company that did the Princess Lover eroge.
The eroge original at the PC was full SEX!