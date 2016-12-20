Top 10 Anime Girls With The Best Breasts

While Japan may have already chosen the best breasts of the 3D realm, otaku and anime enthusiasts have been busily ascertaining the 2D anime girl equivalent – with the maidens of one particular pirate series proving to be highly revered as they manage to occupy a third of the list.

The ranking:



1. Nami (One Piece)

2. Nico Robin (One Piece)

3. Boa Hancock (One Piece)

4. Akimoto Katherine Reiko (Kochikame)

5. Kurokami Medaka (Medaka Box)

6. Bulma (Dragon Ball)

7. Kitaoji Satsuki (Ichigo 100%)

8 (tie). Matsumoto Rangiku (Bleach)

8 (tie). Rui Kisugi (Cat’s Eye)

8 (tie). Orihime Inoue (Bleach)