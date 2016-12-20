Top 10 Anime Girls With The Best Breasts
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 20, 2016 08:28 JST
- Tags: Dragon Ball, Ichigo 100%, Kochikame, Medaka Box, One Piece, Oppai, Rankings
While Japan may have already chosen the best breasts of the 3D realm, otaku and anime enthusiasts have been busily ascertaining the 2D anime girl equivalent – with the maidens of one particular pirate series proving to be highly revered as they manage to occupy a third of the list.
2. Nico Robin (One Piece)
3. Boa Hancock (One Piece)
4. Akimoto Katherine Reiko (Kochikame)
5. Kurokami Medaka (Medaka Box)
6. Bulma (Dragon Ball)
7. Kitaoji Satsuki (Ichigo 100%)
8 (tie). Matsumoto Rangiku (Bleach)
8 (tie). Rui Kisugi (Cat’s Eye)
8 (tie). Orihime Inoue (Bleach)
another misleading title, this ranking is meant for jump series ONLY, as stated in the actual ranking: ジャンプ史上最高の“おっぱい”を持つキャラクターランキング.
this!
#sankaku_shitters_learn_some_japanese
Equal is a one pieceofshitt fanboys list kid.
Yet another -1 for Sankakubart.
Curses! Sankaku Complex tricked us again!
I wonder if they'll trick us tomorrow!
This
obviously the author of this article hasnt actually seen very much anime.
unless R-I-F-T made this list himself im almost certain he copied this list off somewhere
So glad they were able to differentiate "Best" from "Biggest".
you know right
More like Top 10 fits in One Piece/Bleach
*Tits
The girls of DxD ?
Akeno and Grayfia?
fail.
Superior taste, anon.
Where's Naga the Serpent?
In Dragon Magazine, not Jump.
All I see are girls with cowtits and not the "best" tits. But, well, Japanese... allways want what they don't have.
cowtits is synonymous with best tits.
Nami the Queen.
Damn gotta admit that I would gladly go for foursome with ladies from OP, they have indeed a nice tits.
this list is shit no peggy hill really
Top ten breasted babes from 3 shows i don't watch.
PLEBBIEST-TIER LIST -10/10
>the top 10 anime breasts you'll never see nude
Technically we do see Bulma's tits fully exposed in the manga twice, in the early chapters
I want a titjob from Robin.
most popular breasts =/= best breasts
besides, the split between breasts fans (kyonyuu vs petanko) means that there is no set hierarchy to determine what the best breasts are definitively
personally i'd go with Cattleya overall and Shiraki Meiko for 2016
If Rui Kisugi can make it onto this list then the lack of Mine Fujiko makes this an utter failure
2 and 3 look the same. and where is fujiko from lupin and ole girl from desert punk. One piece hacked this
I see a lot of cheese on this list.
Not gonna lie though. Bulma has amazing looking boobs in Super.
But Goku said Bulma breasts look saggy in one episode
Goku's an idiot.
exactly, couldnt even figure out how to play with a pussy
I need Hestia on this list...
Umm... No girls from Seikon no Qwaser or Queen's Blade???
FAIL!
ryofu Housen and ryuubi gentoku wanna talk to this list maker also kaun unchou from Ikki tousen.
erza or kana from fairy tail. Yoruichi from bleach.
Meiko Shiraki from Prison School has the best titties
Nice ass too.
shes the whole package, bonkyuubon~
Wow this ranking is shit. Orahime and Rangiku I can understand, but those top 3 are COMPLETE SHIT. Needs more Sento and Hestia and Suzunoki Rin.
Best as in 'big'
First 3 should have been in reverse order with boa first, then matsumoto should squeeze up to 2nd place with robin and nami in 3rd and 4th...
Nobody else on the list is even worth a mention really, they don't belong.
uninteresting. needs top 10 pettan.
Akeno Himejima, Ikaros, Sohara, Nakiri Erina, Suou Amane, Mizuki Himeji, Hestia, Hinata, Erza Scarlet
Needs moar Konata
Not queens blade, not senran kagura, NOTTT HESTIAAA!!!! classic japtakus retards whiout taste.
robin? She is shit.