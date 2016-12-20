RSSChannel

Top 10 Anime Girls With The Best Breasts

Top10-Anime-Girls-Best-Breasts-2016-2

While Japan may have already chosen the best breasts of the 3D realm, otaku and anime enthusiasts have been busily ascertaining the 2D anime girl equivalent – with the maidens of one particular pirate series proving to be highly revered as they manage to occupy a third of the list.

The ranking:


1. Nami (One Piece)

Top10-Anime-Girls-Best-Breasts-2016-1

2. Nico Robin (One Piece)

Top10-Anime-Girls-Best-Breasts-2016-2

3. Boa Hancock (One Piece)

Top10-Anime-Girls-Best-Breasts-2016-3

4. Akimoto Katherine Reiko (Kochikame)

Top10-Anime-Girls-Best-Breasts-2016-4

5. Kurokami Medaka (Medaka Box)

Top10-Anime-Girls-Best-Breasts-2016-5

6. Bulma (Dragon Ball)

Top10-Anime-Girls-Best-Breasts-2016-6

7. Kitaoji Satsuki (Ichigo 100%)

Top10-Anime-Girls-Best-Breasts-2016-7

8 (tie). Matsumoto Rangiku (Bleach)

Top10-Anime-Girls-Best-Breasts-2016-8

8 (tie). Rui Kisugi (Cat’s Eye)

Top10-Anime-Girls-Best-Breasts-2016-9

8 (tie). Orihime Inoue (Bleach)

Top10-Anime-Girls-Best-Breasts-2016-10



