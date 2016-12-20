Getsuyoubi no Tawawa Full of Memories
Getsuyoubi no Tawawa has delivered another story unrelated to its two main characters, this time focusing on sweet memories and a reunion with a loved one that may possibly insert some much needed emotion into the typically breast-driven series.
Omake:
Damn what a fine tits she have.
Oh my goodness, this needs a second season so you get to see more of the girls, I guess.
I'd like to see a second season. If it happens I hope they go for a longer format.
how can they possibly turn this into a longer format? it's fine as it is.
but do people actually consider the weight of those fun pillows when drawing them that big in proportion ... i guess not .. oh that poor girl must have core muscles of steel and a spine of carbon fibre and a rob care made from reinforced titanium weave .. because in the real world those would weigh the same as a mellon each .. just take one big water melon and hold it with your arms stretched out in front of you and see how long you can hold it level ... yeah it's hard after a few minutes isn't it
idk if this is logical or no, but the spine, muscle and everything needed probably get stronger along with the breast as they get bigger like, how you can lift heavier object if you do that everyday. I just guessing.
meh in 2 dimension you can live without organ
Nah. That is anime. Anime = Fiction/Not real. Thus, this is Japs way to stimulate libido to help growth in population in a bad way.
They should've help alleviate social economic level of their people to allow easy marriages and family upbringing.
Nah, it's simple fap bait.