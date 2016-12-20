Fate/Grand Order AR Event “Catch New Servants!”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Dec 20, 2016 20:20 JST
- Tags: Augmented Reality, Events, Fate/Grand Order, Keitai, Type Moon
Fate/Grand Order has seemingly followed in the footsteps of Pokemon Go by incorporating an augmented reality event where players can acquire new servants by scouting out specific cities during certain times, bound to drastically increase the tourist count and potential profits of the lucky cities in question.
Players will utilize their phone cameras to locate and recruit the servants, with 20 unique servants being available throughout 4 cities, while 3 exclusive servants will also be present per city – and sure to require quite a bit of effort for the more hardcore collectors to obtain them all.
The associated cities and the time of their events:
Fukuoka: 17-23rd of December
Osaka: 25-31st of December
Aichi: 21-27th of January
Hokkaido: 4-10th of February
"Although the chances of it surpassing the great Pokemon Go seem vanishingly unlikely, it …"
it actualyl surpasses it profit wise, it's only popular in japan/chian , but it¿s popular enough to be sony's most profitable product, and yes, it surpasses pokemon go.
which choice: boobs or little monsters?
How do I catch me a bestest Saber (Nero)?
Rome???
King of Heroes, do you have enough pokeballs in stock?
dammit grail-kun
Why alienate their players? Is it because otakus that do not leave their house are the minority in this case or something?