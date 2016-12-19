Studio FOW Katarina Eroge Sexually Sinister
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Dec 19, 2016 06:26 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Eroge, Fetish, Image Gallery, League of Legends, Oppai, Studio FOW
Established erotic content creator Studio FOW has delved into the world of League of Legends once again to subject the cruel Katarina to some harsh punishment, perhaps inspiring other eroge developers to reach new heights whilst fueling the erotic delusions of the game’s existing fanbase.
Studio FOW’s newest League of Legends eroge:
Looks crappy, especially compered to the Nidalee one.
Crap i want to see FutaTengu having hard sex with the retard honoka, meanwhile 20 orcs raping and guro the fucking shitty rose.
Established erotic content creator? Bitch please! they are amateurs, their fucking works are horrible, specially this one.
Yes.
Well lots of people have started hitting the SFM porn scene.
Why not put your money where your mouth is?
ORC FUCK
MORE SOLIDERS
CUM INSIDE HER
Look at that poor oppressed woman. Clearly she is getting paid less than all men.
At least add some bump mapping geez. the whiplashes look so artificial.
also all the streching polygons look bad.
It was very bad. Studiofow fanboys will love it, but they've been getting worser with each release they made. They haven't made a good one in a long time. The nidalee one was pretty decent to fap twice too, Kasumi's first movie was pretty good too but the release after, hmm the patroen they have are pretty much just whiteboys who loves animal sex, that's a very weak genre no offense to any animal fuckers out there lol and it's not fastpace or well done like hentai anime company such as Pineapple, they don't take advice too unless you give them money to listen to good advice. They say, you want to say something? Well you better pay up first by becoming a patreon, so I don't expect much from this group, it's still free porn tho, just not quality porn as I thought originally.
They're too softcore.
Not that im fanboying. But come on, can you imagine all the requests they get? I wouldn't waste my time with cheapos either. I'm gonna put time and effort into a fetish for some guy who isn't even paying in the first place? Hell no.
As for the animal sex thing, just because you're not into it, doesn't mean i can't be.
It only became sexy when I imagined Disney's Ariel at her place.
Lol. Kinda I'd rather whip and abuse a princess instead.
this one is much lower quality then their previous work. Kinda disappointing.
I'm just glad they took a break from all of the dog-fucking.
Nevermind, there's horsefucking.
Degenerates.
Yeaaaaaaaaaaah, I was sad when no dogs, but you said horses, so yay!
Isn't Stufio FLOW not based in Japan? Why the genitals are censored? Or was that made by Sankaku?
Sankaku censor.
Same question: why does Sankaku censors? Isnt this site a western one not beholden to archaic Japanese censorship laws?
Wrong site.
Why not register it on a US server then? If you have Whois protection the average person wouldn't be able to look it up and squeal on Japanese authorities.
In fact, why isn't there a US or international provider appealing to Japanese artists to register with them and they could upload their site or art without censorship or fear of being arrested?
If the site is registered on Japan, it must follow Japanese laws.
And guess what; it is.
https://who.is/whois/sankaku.com
What's with the studiofail shilling?
It's prob because they're not famous, but they have enough fame now, that people all around have watched their works,
I'm not a major fan or nothing, I actually don't like it as much as I use too, it's pretty much fails after fail.
But Props to them for building her from the ground up, and the work they put in, but like I said, with their increased fame, they need to step it up a bit, if not well, like I once told them, they're going to fall, since anyone can do what they can now, if not better and I've seen better.
They shrugged it off, but honestly, it's because they're the only group doing this atm with this much effort for such petty work, if others start to form and have talent they're going to lose money and fans since like I've said better talents will come sooner or later if they don't improve themselves how will they compete honestly.
Indeed brother.
Only they do animations in that long with voice, however there are loots who do many times better jobb with less budget&teamsize trough smaller scenes.
The main problem with them is that they push the retarded fetishes too much.
Also the current one is very low quailty. They maybe builded the modell from scratch, but if someone would just rip the ingame modell and edit it out to be nude, it would be just as good as that one, or even better.
Meh. I can't really agree it's "many times better jobb" if they do a smaller scene.
Obviously a 10 second loop is going to look better than a 30minute video.
example: If you only had 10 minutes to work on a 10 second loop, obviously it would look better than the same 10 minutes on a 30 minutes video.
And for fuck's sake, would people stop putting down other people's fetishes. Jesus. Just because you're not into doesn't mean it's crap. FOW has been doing bestiality for a while now, and their patreon has been rising (last time i checked, it's been like a year). If that's what the people want they would be RETARDED to not give it to them.
"Hey guys, i know alot of people like bestiality and the more bestiality you do, the more people become patreons. But could you do vanilla stuff, because that's what i like. Oh i don't plan on pledging by the way, but i still think you should listen to me".
I was pretty disappointed by the Harley Quinn video though. That was the last thing i checked
Like check this site out, and you see so much better work, now if the creator actually wanted to and added a good 5 min into what they made and paid a little to a voice actor to voice their work, they would probably go famous overnight.
I bet she smells like butt and sweat after that gangbang.