Ota7

Otaku Dan


Sengoku Providence “Gender-Swapped Warlords!”



    30 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:46 18/12/2016 # ! Good (+0.6)

    ....Eiyuu Senki did it before them.
    Hell, it's been done so many times, i don't even know why bother going this route.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Mitchell
    Comment by Mitchell
    02:51 19/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    True, but I do enjoy the art style. Battles could use some work.

    Reply to Mitchell
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:41 19/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Because they like to depict their past rulers as cute girls.

    Nothing wrong with that. America should do the same. Depict the Civil War with everyone as a loli. Stonewall Jackson would be a perfect twin-tail tsundere and we all know it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:17 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    What an original concept! It's almost as if Sengoku Rance, Eiyuu Senki, Oda Nobuna no Yabou etc etc didn't exist.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:36 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I'm sure you've missed a few...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    20:49 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    If you got a 5 star girl on the pre-registration congrats, game becomes quite different because of it. If you got the time to watch more than 5 hentai scenes out of the bat cheers. This game gives you a hentai scene as soon as you get the girl. Let me simplify it a bit, if you are looking for an unique game in its own right with sexy girls this one's good.

    Reply to Manuel
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:18 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just get Sengoku Rance instead.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Mitchell
    Comment by Mitchell
    02:50 19/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    If you dont mind not knowing what the hell is going on, or who the hell anyone is. win win.

    Reply to Mitchell
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:17 20/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Use your loyal slave to help you catch girls, fuck them, use them as your generals to help you catch more girls, execute the dudes and take their female army and kill demon-nobunaga. conquer japan... but lose your loyal companion/slave ;_;, se won't be back until 3~4 games later END

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:20 19/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Rance is the guy with the shark teeth and the throbbing erection.

    What's going on is he's gotta catch them all. And by catch I mean something else. That something else has to do with the second part of his description.

    People don't play Rance for the plot, in the same way they don't come to this site to read the articles.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:10 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    They saw Oda Nobuna no Yabou and tried to make a game out of it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:47 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    took years to load every single cutscene

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:50 19/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Half of Japan's depictions of Nobunaga is of him as a demon.
    The half are of him being a little girl.

    All I'm trying to say is: Japan is a land of contrasts.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:47 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Genderswapped Oda Nobunaga, an ode to originality...
    btw, I spy a "gacha" button in hte screenshot, so, expect this game to be pay2win, that is, if you can win to begin with

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:32 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Now you can fuck Oda Nobunaga!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Justin iZ Here
    Comment by Justin iZ Here
    07:26 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh look Nutaku are being scumbags by locking content behind a massive paywall that didn't exist on the DMM version. And everyone said I was being unreasonable just a month ago when I said how bad Nutaku was. People forget so fast.

    Reply to Justin iZ Here
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:01 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    From what I heard, Nutaku aren't the ones behind the administration of this game or X-Overd...But instead some garbage company called Superhippo...I can't even register for this thing even after I did what they recommended me to do...Hope Nutaku pulls their head out of their ass and cancels whatever agreement they have with those asshats.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Justin iZ Here
    Comment by Justin iZ Here
    11:16 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    ".Hope Nutaku pulls their head out of their ass and cancels whatever agreement they have with those asshats."

    No chance, Nutaku is notorious for doing whatever it takes to make a dollar.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:26 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Already playing, but... Nutaku its uncensored :3

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by kintama00
    Comment by kintama00
    07:20 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    like the art~

    Reply to kintama00
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:51 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nutaku so heavily fucked up this game, nobody should be supporting it. It runs like garbage, is heavily paywalled and basic features were locked behind a paywall. It's not acceptable and should not be supported.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:27 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    This crap is so heavily paywalled compared to the DMM version, it's ridiculous. Dev's are even aware of complaints and they don't care, if brought up, they're just shoving them to the side and banning/blocking anyone who brings it up on their discord. smh

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Tigre de Poche
    Comment by Tigre de Poche
    08:49 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    If those elder warriors could see what their name is associate to nowadays

    Reply to Tigre de Poche
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:20 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Just check Chuck Yeager's response to Strike Witches.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:27 19/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Finland's response to one of their great pilots being depicted as a little girl was one of great joy and their embassy wished her a happy birthday.

    Sometimes Finland has the right idea.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:31 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oda Nobunaga is probably rolling in his grave.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:32 19/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    If he were alive, he will say, "Not enough arquebuses."

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:07 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    that game requires another huge amounth of system requirements, latest version of adobe flash will do but most browsers will end their support of using adobe flash, meaning no more adobe flash next year, there goes this game & can't find a substitute for adobe flash. another problem aside from adobe flash is if you're CPU is way beyond a decade ago with a 1st generation multicore processor, you're having a bigger hard time optimizing this game to it's full potential even your PC is not for Gaming originally.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by ｺﾏｴﾀﾞ･ﾅｷﾞﾄ
    Comment by ｺﾏｴﾀﾞ･ﾅｷﾞﾄ
    09:37 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Eh~ I have the DMM ver. (X) in my phone.

    A good game, but I don't know why, some audios are too loud that it sounds like broken.

    ...Well, I haven't play it since two weeks ago.

    Reply to ｺﾏｴﾀﾞ･ﾅｷﾞﾄ
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:28 18/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hey hey!
    Remember Feudal Japan?
    Remember how they invented the Pantsu?
    No?
    Then my Friend, let this game educate you!

    Reply to Anonymous



