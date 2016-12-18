Sengoku Providence “Gender-Swapped Warlords!”
The Sengoku era has starred as the theme of yet another game as Nutaku officially launches the English iteration of “Sengoku Providence“, a title that has transformed Japan’s warlords of long past into desirable battle maidens that players can collect and then sexually pleasure for their amusement.
Those hoping for some plot can play through the game’s main campaign, which revolves around befriending new warrior maidens and then subsequently making love to them in order to power them up – sure to result in high power levels.
A trailer for the warring romance simulator:
Players can engage in sexual acts with Japan’s most formidable gender-swapped warlords now.
....Eiyuu Senki did it before them.
Hell, it's been done so many times, i don't even know why bother going this route.
True, but I do enjoy the art style. Battles could use some work.
Because they like to depict their past rulers as cute girls.
Nothing wrong with that. America should do the same. Depict the Civil War with everyone as a loli. Stonewall Jackson would be a perfect twin-tail tsundere and we all know it.
What an original concept! It's almost as if Sengoku Rance, Eiyuu Senki, Oda Nobuna no Yabou etc etc didn't exist.
I'm sure you've missed a few...
If you got a 5 star girl on the pre-registration congrats, game becomes quite different because of it. If you got the time to watch more than 5 hentai scenes out of the bat cheers. This game gives you a hentai scene as soon as you get the girl. Let me simplify it a bit, if you are looking for an unique game in its own right with sexy girls this one's good.
Just get Sengoku Rance instead.
If you dont mind not knowing what the hell is going on, or who the hell anyone is. win win.
Use your loyal slave to help you catch girls, fuck them, use them as your generals to help you catch more girls, execute the dudes and take their female army and kill demon-nobunaga. conquer japan... but lose your loyal companion/slave ;_;, se won't be back until 3~4 games later END
Rance is the guy with the shark teeth and the throbbing erection.
What's going on is he's gotta catch them all. And by catch I mean something else. That something else has to do with the second part of his description.
People don't play Rance for the plot, in the same way they don't come to this site to read the articles.
They saw Oda Nobuna no Yabou and tried to make a game out of it.
took years to load every single cutscene
Half of Japan's depictions of Nobunaga is of him as a demon.
The half are of him being a little girl.
All I'm trying to say is: Japan is a land of contrasts.
Genderswapped Oda Nobunaga, an ode to originality...
btw, I spy a "gacha" button in hte screenshot, so, expect this game to be pay2win, that is, if you can win to begin with
Now you can fuck Oda Nobunaga!
Oh look Nutaku are being scumbags by locking content behind a massive paywall that didn't exist on the DMM version. And everyone said I was being unreasonable just a month ago when I said how bad Nutaku was. People forget so fast.
From what I heard, Nutaku aren't the ones behind the administration of this game or X-Overd...But instead some garbage company called Superhippo...I can't even register for this thing even after I did what they recommended me to do...Hope Nutaku pulls their head out of their ass and cancels whatever agreement they have with those asshats.
".Hope Nutaku pulls their head out of their ass and cancels whatever agreement they have with those asshats."
No chance, Nutaku is notorious for doing whatever it takes to make a dollar.
Already playing, but... Nutaku its uncensored :3
like the art~
Nutaku so heavily fucked up this game, nobody should be supporting it. It runs like garbage, is heavily paywalled and basic features were locked behind a paywall. It's not acceptable and should not be supported.
This crap is so heavily paywalled compared to the DMM version, it's ridiculous. Dev's are even aware of complaints and they don't care, if brought up, they're just shoving them to the side and banning/blocking anyone who brings it up on their discord. smh
If those elder warriors could see what their name is associate to nowadays
Just check Chuck Yeager's response to Strike Witches.
Finland's response to one of their great pilots being depicted as a little girl was one of great joy and their embassy wished her a happy birthday.
Sometimes Finland has the right idea.
Oda Nobunaga is probably rolling in his grave.
If he were alive, he will say, "Not enough arquebuses."
that game requires another huge amounth of system requirements, latest version of adobe flash will do but most browsers will end their support of using adobe flash, meaning no more adobe flash next year, there goes this game & can't find a substitute for adobe flash. another problem aside from adobe flash is if you're CPU is way beyond a decade ago with a 1st generation multicore processor, you're having a bigger hard time optimizing this game to it's full potential even your PC is not for Gaming originally.
Eh~ I have the DMM ver. (X) in my phone.
A good game, but I don't know why, some audios are too loud that it sounds like broken.
...Well, I haven't play it since two weeks ago.
Hey hey!
Remember Feudal Japan?
Remember how they invented the Pantsu?
No?
Then my Friend, let this game educate you!