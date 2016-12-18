Sengoku Providence “Gender-Swapped Warlords!”

The Sengoku era has starred as the theme of yet another game as Nutaku officially launches the English iteration of “Sengoku Providence“, a title that has transformed Japan’s warlords of long past into desirable battle maidens that players can collect and then sexually pleasure for their amusement.

Those hoping for some plot can play through the game’s main campaign, which revolves around befriending new warrior maidens and then subsequently making love to them in order to power them up – sure to result in high power levels.

A trailer for the warring romance simulator:

Players can engage in sexual acts with Japan’s most formidable gender-swapped warlords now.