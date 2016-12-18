Live Action Gintama Movie Bloody Serious
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 18, 2016 01:38 JST
- Tags: Adaptations, Gintama, Live Action, Movies, Trailer
Live action adaptations have continued to surface for existing anime franchises, with a trailer for the live action Gintama movie seemingly generating positive opinion, though many are wondering if the anime’s humor will make an appearance as the brief trailer seems to mostly encompass the show’s more serious side.
The incredibly short glimpse at the upcoming live action Gintama film:
The actors for Gintama’s main three protagonists had their costumes previously revealed as well:
Gintama devotees can ascertain whether the movie will live up to the original when it debuts in summer 2017.
It seems to be the benizakura arc, it is the best gintama arc ever.
they should voice over with anime voice cast
