Ikusei Keikaku Conclusion Rather Underwhelming
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 18, 2016 21:20 JST
- Tags: Blood, Drama, Endings, Ikusei Keikaku, Image Gallery, Lerche, Mahou Shoujo
Mahou Shoujo Ikusei Keikaku‘s shallow finale has unsurprisingly been labeled as mediocre by some as the series ties up loose ends and details the deeds of the few magical girls that have remained, leaving all in awe only of how far short it falls of the legendary Madoka.
Omake:
Underwhelming? Shallow? It was definitely not without its faults, some details could have been expanded upon, but in my opinion, it managed to achieve what it is meant to do. The fact that it is just the first arc out of several justifies some of the shortcomings, yet it managed to stood on its own decently, I believe. Not sure what the people expected here.
Also, the "obligatory" comparison with Madoka? Mind you, I liked Madoka too, but between the two, the similarity stops at "magical girl show with a dark theme with a mascot character with moral issues", with the plot going on rather different directions.
this is why animeonlyfags should keep their mouth shut.
arc 1 is just the prologue of a more complex story and the born of the batman of magical girls
Agree my friend.
But say that to the culture pop otakus fanboysofmadoka and his classic "madoka innovated blah blah", fun because madoka dont innovated nothing, the drama and deads as be present in the mahou shojo years ago to madoka exist, and the real mahos shoujos who innovated the genre be Cute Honey, Sailor moon manga, precure and nanoha.
I've only watched the anime but I didn't think it was that bad. It definitely has problems but not even close to being the worst anime this year.
I watched the anime first and then looked up the manga afterwards, and the manga immediately seemed a lot better.
It's easy to say it gets better if you've seen what comes after, or seen better adaptations, but I think that if the anime is turning off so many people to the point that they feel the entire series is meaningless trash, then the anime didn't do a good job of introducing people to the rest.
It's like how people will say some games aren't trash because they "get better later", but a truly good game is one that's great from start to finish.
I personally think that if you want people to like your game/anime/movie whatever, you better start with something good, because if the start is shitty, most people are going to drop it before it gets good.
Shame it won't get a second season
already announced it will be getting one.
Zelda my friend.
"mediocre ending" except it's NOT over with yet. There's going to be a season 2.
Don't forget to spoil the ending for that one just like you did with this one
Snape kills Dumbledore.
Gore for its own sake only appeals to fetishists. Meguca had actually a plot and its suffering was part of it.
This show was a piece of shit. Where the fuck is the hentai? That's about the only value to this thing. I'd like a heavy dose of swim swim getting violated please (you can make it a lookalike for age related issues).
FUCK YOU SEASON 2 BITCHES!!!!
fuck off Uluru
What did Ayer's Rock do wrong to deserve this?
I liked everything except the ending. Fav should have been the only one left alive at the end and saying things like "Oh well, who cares. I will just have to do it all over again.".
This season was only about 2 out of 9 volumes of the currently available content. The finale did everything it was supposed to introduced a larger scope to the world, left potential for a season 2 while finishing up everything from this season nicely (which a lot of shows fail at) and most importantly it didn't fuck up.
Some friends and I were considering endings and there are a lot of ways we were afraid they'd go like mass revival or snow white breaks character at the very end and murders someone.
This was the best case scenario I think and actually surpassed my expectations. I have no clue what other people were thinking it would be with only 3 magical girls left (really only 2 because Snow White does nothing).
With a show like this as the cast gets smaller it also gets arguably more predictable and I can understand the feeling of "underwhelming" finale that people are criticizing but it really was getting to the finale that made this anime so good. All the finale had to do was not ruin everything it had built up and I thought it pulled it of nicely.
But I am interested in how other people thought it might end that would have been less underwhelming. Please let me know what you thought of the show or how you would've changed the ending. Would mass death have been better? Snow White becoming a badass? Monsters from the magical world appearing to force a team up? There might be some really cool stuff I hadn't thought of!
only in July probably we see so this show have a second season, because the list of animes for winter and spring as come out....yes and the shitt of boruto come in april...crap.
A show about snuffing magical girls should definitely end with no survivors.
I would tend to agree if this were the end, but as it's part of a much larger story I feel like constantly killing the cast every season might not be the best decision. Next season we'll likely get a new crop of selection candidates with Ripple and Snow White trying to stop it and progress the story. Maybe even going against the world of magic directly.
It was underwhelming right from the start and just had a bad plot.
And no fan service to compensate.
Amen to that.
This series tried too hard in some ways (ex massive age difference in magical girls, but no diff in vocabulary and speech expressions , so girls are confused when looking at corpses), a total waste of HardGore Alice that was badly stitched into the plot, and unseen "magical girl world association"
It had some potential, but the writer wasted it by focusing on the battle royale aspect, dumping a shitload of characters into the story for the sake of killing them off.
I noticed that to so I quit around 3 when they started dying off. Magic Girls + Brutal deaths = Horrible show.
The whole thing was a waste of time.
well... that was disappointing... i'm going rewatch madoka...
Another culture pop fag.