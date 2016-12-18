Chinese Hostage Drills “Totally Unrealistic”
Hostage rescue drills performed by Chinese soldiers have been recorded and uploaded to the internet for all to witness, quickly drawing criticism due to their low budget production quality and lack of realism, certainly appearing to be quite similar to other China-made products whilst drawing out those with less than positive appraisals of China’s lately all but untested battlefield prowess.
The video:
a terrorists say:"give me money!"(拿na钱qian来lai)in a railway station···
I'd comment on how Western "drills" often coincidentally turn out to be otherwise, but I don't want to get arrested for propagating "fake Russian news".
At least they have Roman tactics.
Maybe this is a trick to make you think they're stupid but when it happens you let your guard down?
why not hire real opponents like prisoners and sumo wrestlers.. that door didn't even explode meh..
Very unrealistic. They just shoot the hostages too. What's another person or two when you've got 1.4 billion and a life isn't worth anything unless they're a rich Communist Party official?
Oh well poor training is better than no training. They've got strength in numbers.
That didn't help them when they attacked Soviets. Or Vietnam.
e···as a chinese，I can tell you there is some different with
CAPF(The Chinese Armed Police Force ) an PLA(People's Liberation Army of China)
