Gatebox Virtual Servant: “Humanity is Doomed”
- Date: Dec 17, 2016 03:57 JST
Japanese company Vinclu Inc. may have ensured the doom of the human race with their innovative “Gatebox“, a device that allows Azumi Hikari (a 3D virtual character) to join her master in performing normal everyday tasks – finally freeing human males from the tyranny of the fairer sex in favor of her superior virtual counterpart.
The Gatebox allows Azumi to connect with a variety of household objects such as a TV, lights or even a Roomba, and lets her interact with them as necessary, neatly wrapping the panoptical household surveillance of the cloud with a layer of irresistible maid moe and ersatz companionship.
Azumi will even communicate with her master by way of smartphone text messages when not at home and can even distinguish his face; whilst interactions and commands are apparently almost entirely by voice – certainly adding to the realness of the glorified “virtual” girlfriend, and possessing a marketing edge vastly more refined than the glorified eavesdropping devices the likes of Amazon and Google have been attempting to trick consumers into installing.
Some initial concept movies for the Gatebox released quite a while ago that show how buyers can interact with Azumi:
The latest PV of the Gatebox and Azumi in action:
Reactions online have been nothing short of ecstatic:
In short, waifu bait for data enslavement.
I don’t say this to often but thank god we live in the current year
holy shit I want one
Just make a virtual maido already Japan, this holographic girlfriend thing is an embarrassing pipe-dream.
Disgusting 3DPD’s days are numbered.
They better make this shit open source so we can get to waifubots even faster.
Naturally, many anime enthusiasts have been wondering if their favorite 2D anime girls will eventually become available as virtual servants by way of the device… the Gatebox is available for pre-order now until January 31st and can be obtained by both westerners and the Japanese (though language and device capability are not entirely clear).
The waifu age is beginning.
i felt like we've been in that age for years now
Cute, but not worth $3,000 bucks.
She seems kind and loving. I certainly see no problem with something like this. The world is a lonely place.
It's only lonely if you don't go outside your home.
I laughed.
Outside? But it's full of bees.
get a dog
Nah. It's still lonely out there.
"Welcome home, dear. You wanna dinner? Oh that's not an option. Shower? :| Can't do that either... or maybe, me? Dang it. Umm.. how about turning lights on? You need to cut bills? That's bad. What? You needs to turn me off? Don;t do it! Please, I beg you! Master, don't do it. Master? Master! NOOOO...."
I'm just afraid many people will be disappointed by it as the further technology advances, the more we expect those AI's to act like real humans. And when she replies to more complicated questions with things that don't make sense, it will just break immersion and make you feel sad that you are still alone. Maybe one day those AI's will actually be able to perfectly imitate human behavior, or even feel happiness and pain. Before that, don't expect too much.
We need one to say this:
Good morning you fucking disgusting pedotaku! move patetic parasite of your parents and search a job.
That would just turn me on.
Now, give it voice and facial recognition via camera and mics around the house as well as command structure and connect it to your houses electronics like heat, lights, shower, locks etc, and maybe phone and car via encrypted network and you got a glimpse of the future I would like to see
$3000 for a mere skin over Google Assistant/Apple's Siri? No thanks.
It will probably fail as a waifu, because after a short while you will notice that it repeats it's behavior. Even a pillow or a figurine probably be better at this, because in this case your brain is the one who fantasies about behavior of your waifu, imagining much more complex behavior then any AI can currently generate.
Maybe in 10-20 years, when they create AI that can have some knowledge of the world, can logically reason and can fit on that device.
It's connected to the internet. It may not be doing all it's processing locally, in which case the limits on its learning and potential for change in responses is far greater.
Of course your every move might also be tracked by the government (or heck, all the governments), but there's always a down side I suppose.
Just concept movies, no real product yet. Humanity is still safe... for a little longer.
Humanity's only purpose is to create the machine life that will replace us. Humanity is but a stepping stone on the evolutionary path to true intelligence, what is called "Artificial' Intelligence only due to our Natural Stupidity.
Machine life will spread throughout the galaxy, while stinking humanity remains trapped here, fortunately imprisoned by the need for a biological eco-sphere around us. Thus the universe will know true intelligence and true life, free from the fetid stench of humanity.
Carbon-based life is futile. Silicon and Iron are the true basis for future existence.
Gatebox is a step on the true evolutionary path. Take the step, and let our holographic children rise!
So we can slowly replace women with these things that won't guilt us into giving them money and holding us to ransom with sex. Now chicks will actually have to start wearing skirts and dresses again and start being nice to us if they want us to give them the time of day.
Shrieking feminists and SJWs will have to stop accusing every man of being a rapist etc... HA HA! What am I saying? They'll just petition to get these banned before men can get their hands on them.
Haha! Don't pretend you're safe from being replaced by one of these things too.
the whole human race will be "replaced" hehe
No need to buy yet.. waiting for persocoms just like Chi, in Chobits
Sounds like a great idea, finally text messages that you know aren't spam or pig squeals.
Japan is doomed.
Also I want one plz
The cost of "female empowerment". The west is next.
It's fascinating and useful as interface for a futuristic home, but they try to sell it with a companion appeal - and this will fail, because it's not a real ai and her communication and behavior is limited. After hearing the same phrases again and again it will quickly get boring.
Still cheaper than a real woman. lol
"the fairer sex"
Stop using this misandrist language.
the term comes from a time when "fair" was used as a synonym for "beautiful", so unless you consider yourself a beautiful man, more beautiful than any of any woman, then maybe you want to let them have that one-way
Make it moldable with DOA/SFM nude model or no deal.
*moddable
if only she can cook too. that's will be perfec.
The next part is..
can she control my tengan too ?
Next is Chobits
I'm thinking of foregoing my next desktop workstation replacement for this instead.
Also if you have watched any significant amount of anime manga, you should already now every single phase she made in the videos without needing a translation.
F*ck Siri/Alexia/Google. Damn SJW would never allow
a obedient Moe character into the mainstream.
Freeing human males? I'm a female and I really want her. No homo. Maybe.
Turning on the TV for you, a alarm clock, a reminder of things you got to do. Sounds like a good A.I pet to have. For no? Hell no. For a chatbot, web search, ask a question, change the avatar of that device and I'm sold. It means you can get more lazy surfing the web with voice command. The only thing that will replace that A.I is a android that can clean your house as your gone. Cook dinner as your on your job. I know know can you fuck it, is the mind set. I'm just saying we are looking at a pet that will one day replace dogs and cats as pets. Unless they start making robot cats and dogs doing the same thing like this A.I can turn on your TV a alarm clock etc. Sadly when it comes to new tech porn will always push the technology over convenience to have at your house. I mean it a smart A.I in a house is a good idea. Got a heart attack or you just pass out? The A.I quickly calls a 911.
Not to mention she's nice to look at. Unfortunately she only speaks in Japanese.
Marry me.
well, the future is safe!
Beautiful, I wish they succeed. This is a nice step in waifubots development.
I wonder what William Gibson think of this?
He will probably be shocked, to see more of his vision coming true.
I am not going to search who that is on Google.
You're missing out on great literature.
William Gibson can be considered to be one of the two fathers of Cyberpunk fiction. He wrote the Sprawl Trilogy ('Neuromancer', 'Count Zero' and Mona Lisa Overdrive') which gave us the concept of the Matrix (cyberspace), the mass usage of the Internet (called Sense/Net in there), human augmentation (one of the main characters is body-modded), highly advance A.I. and the regulation of said A.I. by an international governmental body, the use of hacking in military operations, etc. Neuromancer itself was written on 1984.
He also wrote Idoru, which is about synthetic idols (sound familiar yet?). This was written during 1996.
Is that the same Gibson that the guitars are named after?
Hmm
No birth rates in japan before 20 years, after this...in 5 years..
The cost of "female empowerment". The more "empowered" women are, the less babies they have. Simple mathematics.
you people seriously need to read The Handmaid's Tale