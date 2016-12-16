Vocaloid Ero-MMD Beach Orgy Sexy Indeed
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Dec 16, 2016 20:43 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Beach, Image Gallery, MikuMikuDance, Mizugi, Oppai, Oshiri, Vocaloid
World renowned diva Hatsune Miku and her many Vocaloid cohorts have taken a leisurely trip to the beach in this latest MMD animation, unsurprisingly taking a perverse turn as the 2D maidens start performing sexual deeds whilst showing off their uncanonically well developed physiques – a fantasy that MMD animators no doubt dream of on a regular basis.
Another dream come true, a vocaloid harem on the beach.
Busty Miku, best Miku.
thanks for actually linking to the source this time around
This would have been better WITHOUT IA.
God, this is one of the shittiest MMDs I've seen yet. Characters clipping, no music, not to mention it's like ten minutes long.
While I like large boobs, these people should stop just giving every character a large chest because they feel like it.
Give them shit accurate to their character.
Agreed, Rin with a G-cup is just ridiculous...
that video is awful. models clip , characters are out , etc
World renowned? More like a niche obscure synthesizer mascot who hasn't even got her own anime series. Don't delude yourselves.
anyone who's seen a toyota ad knows who she is now.
2/10 attempt try harder
He's not really to far off not, most people would just consider her music high pitched chipmunk sounds. Not even that well known either beside niche communities. With over 7 billion people on earth right now it's safe to say she is no where near "World renowned".