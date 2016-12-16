Pussy Saga: “Now With Unplagiarized Art!”

Nutaku’s match-3 puzzler “Pussy Saga” has redone all of its plagiarized illustrations courtesy of a brand new artist, allowing the title to stand on its own and hopefully regaining the respect of potential players, though whether or not it will obtain any positive notoriety will still depend upon its value as a game.

A comparison, with the original plagiarized work on top and the new art on the bottom:

The developers claim they were unaware of the filched art the original shipped with, a reasonable enough excuse given only obsessive reverse image searching or extreme eroge familiarity is likely to uncover such cases.