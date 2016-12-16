Pussy Saga: “Now With Unplagiarized Art!”
Date: Dec 16, 2016
Nutaku’s match-3 puzzler “Pussy Saga” has redone all of its plagiarized illustrations courtesy of a brand new artist, allowing the title to stand on its own and hopefully regaining the respect of potential players, though whether or not it will obtain any positive notoriety will still depend upon its value as a game.
A comparison, with the original plagiarized work on top and the new art on the bottom:
The developers claim they were unaware of the filched art the original shipped with, a reasonable enough excuse given only obsessive reverse image searching or extreme eroge familiarity is likely to uncover such cases.
Don't worry, you still won't ever see any of those in-game CGI's cause you'll have to pay cash or spends months as a F2P to get access to see them cause you'll be out of in-game CGI storage within the first hour.
That's the main reason I didn't stick with it, the whole memory storage bullshit being full is ridiculous.
Anything from nutaku is shit, you are free to play any game without troble up to level 10 then they'll shamelessly try to strip you uot of your money for playing a shitty game whose rewards are just generic CGs that you can find for free anywhere on internet
'Unplagiarized' till we discover where they traced from.
Was I the only one expecting an article about cats?
yet the game is filled with micro-transactions
you are talking as if that's not what all games f2p games like this one are.
Other F2P games on Nutaku are no where near as badly paywalled as this one.
Ironically, the plagiarized art is better...
go get your eyes checked
There is no background though, most unfortunate.
can you rewrite that in a less schizophrenic manner?
