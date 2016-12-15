Dedicated anime fans have been aghast at the nominees for the 74th Annual Golden Globe awards, specifically the “Best Motion Picture – Animated” category as the highly grossing and much beloved Kimi no Na wa (and anime films in general) has been snubbed in favor of both western garbage and obscure titles.

Nominees for “Best Motion Picture – Animated” are as follows:

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

The most recent Japanese animated film to be nominated at the Golden Globes was Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Wind Rises” three years ago, though unfortunately it lost to “The Great Beauty”.

Given how much more influential Japanese anime has started to become in the west (with even Nobel laureate peacebringer-in-chief Barack Obama being thankful for it), it has proven shocking to many that not even one entry made it into the nominees