Definitely Not Political: Kimi no Na wa Denied Golden Globe
- Categories: International, News
- Date: Dec 15, 2016 02:26 JST
- Tags: Animation, Awards, Events, Kimi no Na wa
Dedicated anime fans have been aghast at the nominees for the 74th Annual Golden Globe awards, specifically the “Best Motion Picture – Animated” category as the highly grossing and much beloved Kimi no Na wa (and anime films in general) has been snubbed in favor of both western garbage and obscure titles.
Nominees for “Best Motion Picture – Animated” are as follows:
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
The most recent Japanese animated film to be nominated at the Golden Globes was Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Wind Rises” three years ago, though unfortunately it lost to “The Great Beauty”.
Given how much more influential Japanese anime has started to become in the west (with even Nobel laureate peacebringer-in-chief Barack Obama being thankful for it), it has proven shocking to many that not even one entry made it into the nominees – but the chances Hollywood’s saltiness after the Trumpening and the noted love of his alt-right supporters for anime have anything to do with this seems as outlandish as a connection between top Democrat spirit cookers and pizza parlors…
Zootopia is going to win it. They gotta push the leftist propaganda that we can all get along.
We can. People like you saying we can't is why we aren't able to.
I like my eggs with soy sauce and pepper.
My ex like her eggs with ketchup.
There can never be peace in this world.
irreconcilable dishrences?
>We can. People like you saying we can't is why we aren't able to.
>we aren't able to.
This proves the point. There are many groups people who will simply never be able to assimilate into western civilization, no matter how hard the left tries to push the idea that they can. As long as this is the case, global hegemony will never happen. If leftist liberals stopped trieing to import low wage unskilled laborers into their countries to rape their women and deface their culture, they'll have more money to focus on improving infrastructure, and developing the technologies that are necessary to keep people in third world countries from starving to death. But they are not going to, because they are convince that all of us can get along, even though they know that there are so many that cannot.
Did you just contradict yourself in a one-liner? Or do you have some magical way to change people like him?
My Life As a Zucchini? Stop-motion clay is an animation?
Also one of those five listed isn't even out yet. It doesn't reach theaters until the 21st.
Precisely: Moana is not even out in the theares yet, and the the jews are doing EVERYTHING they can to keep Asian Cinema down so it's all the easier to suck Trump's Asian-hating cock.
I doubt Trump gives a flying fuck about animation either way.
Wait, how does being Jewish have anything to do with this?
maybe cuz a lot of people who just happen to be Jewish were instrumental in creating hollywood so i guess some far right/left nutjobs see it as a part of a conspiracy to take over the world or something...
wow, brietfart really is leaking all over the internet now
I preferred this website when it was more apolitical and not baiting for outrage from angry internet trolls. Can't we just enjoy anime tiddy together without pretending that there aren't people on both the left AND the right that want to ban hentai/porn?
Do you think Utah's porn ban initiative is from the left? the right? Don't blindly pick a side, just stand up for what you like without getting into a team.
tl;dr - Just fuck off with this political baiting bullshit already.
Been occasionally visiting Sankaku for years and as far as I know, it's always been a trollbait sensationalist blog. I see it as kind of like Wikipedia. A starting point to look up other stuff.
When was this, before Sankom existed? As long as I've been here it's always been like this. And I've been here since 2008.
exactly, theres been opposition to porn and sexy stuff in general from both sides... from the left its from people calling it sexist and from the right its from people who thinks it makes baby jesus cry... porn shouldnt be political, we're the real outsiders here... what ever happened to all politics being too boring for real people to care about? these days it seems everyone has to pick one of two sides or have it picked for you. its all garbage.
Kimi no na wa hasn't actually had a real American release in theaters. It's only been shown in fewer, smaller theaters. That's why it's not getting the recognition it deserves.
It has been released, for one week in Los Angeles, so it could be eligible for the Oscars. Sing hasn't offically released, but is still nominated for the Globes. It matters if the movie was summitted for the Globes or not, because, unlike the Academy Awards, you have to register for the Golden Globes.
My question is: was the film registered for the Golden Globes? Because, unlike the Academy Awards, you must apply to be nominated.
Zootopia is the only one there I've heard of, a little. I don't even know what it's about.
Almost all award shows, events, sites, etc are full of shit, anyway. Assholes like to use them to promote their friends' stuff.
Honestly people, it's not that good of a movie. Pretty to look at sappy Makoto Shinkai romance movie with a body swap twist. I fell asleep.
I read somewhere that the judge don't even bother looking at the shows themselves before voting...
did you read it on a websitr run by sweedish kids?
The Golden Globe is now owned by a Chinese company (Wanda Group), so maybe it is politcal?
BTW they also own AMC Theaters and Legendary Entertainment (maker of the future hit film The Great Wall starring Matt Damon).
Not to mention Alibaba financing most hollywood blockbusters these days...
You do realize it's because it hasn't had a wide release in the US yet, right? There's nothing political here.
It has been released, for one week in Los Angeles, so it could be eligible for the Oscars. Sing hasn't offically released, but is still nominated for the Globes. It matters if the movie was summitted for the Globes or not, because, unlike the Academy Awards, you have to register for the Golden Globes.
Pathetic. If 3d animation is all it takes this time then the guys from Stage6 should be in it. Just goes to show that when the west talks about global, they only mean themselves. I don't know why this crummy pageantry goes on with its current system.
Dunno what ya'll are complaining about, sure a great movie wasn't given a stupid statue, but as the whole picture clearly states, japan is still the true winners here, if kujo won that is, if not, at least they're being recognized more, count thy blessings and all.
"has been snubbed in favor of both western garbage and obscure titles." someone is salty AF...
Nah merely stating facts.
None of those crap shows were worth watching.
Exactly. All in the list are not worth anyone time.
Most of award like this are just bullshit anyways. Most of them don't show how the winner win the votes or any information at all. And the winner is always a/an garbage cartoon/anime aiming at either kids or stupid people. The same kind with Miyazaki Hayao's garbage. I would be very surprise if a mature/adult kind of anime like GITS were to win an award.
The first award goes to... my friend/family!
The next award goes to... a project I funded!
This award goes to... something with politics I agree with!
And the final award goes to... something made by people of my own country!
Award shows in a nutshell. Fuck 'em.
Indeed. Award shows are public circle jerks for the insanely self-obsorbed 'creators' who are desperate for approval. Even the hollow and fake approval of their fellow soul-dead coworkers; anything to stave off any amount of actual self-realization, lest the horror of what they are drive them utterly mad.
Pity them, at least enough to give them swift and painless deaths, come the revolution.
No, slow and painful by gas chamber, as all who insult Asian Culture deserve.
Kubo definitely deserves a spot on that list.
It's hard to give even a singe fuck about this... but, yeah, seems like it's a continuation of the highly praised Salt the Movie.
I'm not surprised. Typical nominations supported by the major American and Western studios. It's about dollars made in US outlets, not what is the best out there.
If that were true Disney would win every year... oh wait.
nah anime is allrdy popular enough to win over disney even in america :*
And I still don't know what is so great in Kimi no Na wa...
Its not that great of a movie story wise but its animation quality is superb. Its nomination could also have been contributed by Shinkai-san's previous movies, like 5 Centimeters Per Second and Kotoba no Niwa. Those movies were pretty damn good.
General consensus is the story is much better than the ones in his previous movies, but I personally feel the pacing isn't great because they try to cram too much information in.
Still waiting on the US release so I can go watch it, but from what I understand the reason it is so well liked is because it resonates with viewers. Couple that with impressive visuals and you have the makings of a good movie.
Even if the animation is good, it is completely and utterly visually uninteresting
I really don't care about how well they can animate a school girl's skirt moving
tbh, never even heard if it till now...
Why do people care about some American awards that only awards it's own films?
Spirited Away won best animated film in 2003
Dogs like to lick their own balls.
Bingo.
That's what I want to fucking know.