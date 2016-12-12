Top 10 Anime Aniki

The most beloved aniki of anime have once again been selected by voters of this new ranking (perhaps due to the results of another similar ranking), surprising few as one brother’s selfless sacrifice continues to live on amongst the hearts of numerous fans.

The ranking:



1. Portgas D. Ace (One Piece)

2. Toki (Hokuto no Ken)

3. Bruno Bucciarati (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure)

4. Kamina (Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann)

5. Date Masamune (Sengoku Basara)

6. Mamoru Takamura (Hajime no Ippo)

7. Chosokabe Motochika (Sengoku Basara)

8. Prosciutto (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure)

9. Mu La Flaga (Mobile Suit Gundam SEED)

10. Sleggar Law (Mobile Suit Gundam)