Top 10 Anime Aniki
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 12, 2016 04:52 JST
- Tags: Fist of the North Star, Gurren Lagann, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, One Piece, Rankings
The most beloved aniki of anime have once again been selected by voters of this new ranking (perhaps due to the results of another similar ranking), surprising few as one brother’s selfless sacrifice continues to live on amongst the hearts of numerous fans.
1. Portgas D. Ace (One Piece)
2. Toki (Hokuto no Ken)
3. Bruno Bucciarati (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure)
4. Kamina (Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann)
5. Date Masamune (Sengoku Basara)
6. Mamoru Takamura (Hajime no Ippo)
7. Chosokabe Motochika (Sengoku Basara)
8. Prosciutto (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure)
9. Mu La Flaga (Mobile Suit Gundam SEED)
10. Sleggar Law (Mobile Suit Gundam)
Sasuke anyone?
What?, No.
if it was actual blood related brothers. they would probably use onii chan. and i think they already made a list for actual blood related brothers.
missed Itachi Uchiha crazy
so, according to this list a good aniki is a dead one
Well, yeah, bro. A broseph that goes above and beyond the call of brohood looking out for his broskis, so much that he makes the broltimate sacrifice is like the biggest bro among bros. A martyr to the cause of bros like Paul the Abrostle. That bro is forever brocorded in the book of brodom for his immense brovosity. A brostalt of the broest qualities, where if he were a giant robot he would be Broticus Maximus. If broness were music, he would be a genius combroser like Wolfgang Brozart.
These guys are total bros.
Kamina not number 1? im tremendously dissapointed in you Japan!!
This list has a severe lack of Jou-aniki from Yakuza vs Aliens.
Jou-Aniki!
Itachi
And edward ?
I believe they're referring to nonbiological
where is Roy Focker :S
he's deeeeeeead!!!!!!!
He is senpai, not aniki.
Where is Brandon Heat?
This guy, asking the real questions
>kamina not first
shit list is shit
He died, what, within 3 episodes? He wasnt even a main character in retrospect, he was just fodder to feed Simon's personality growth
8 episodes...
it doesn't matter, he's the embodiment of the japanese self sacrifice meme.
No, that's Toki. You know, the guy who closed the door for the nuclear shelter during the war with his own body to keep everybody else safe and still managed to survive the radiation for years to continue sacrificing himself for the good of other people completely unrelated to him. Yeah, that guy.
I love Kamina, but even I'd be hard pushed to put him over Bruno and Kung-fu Jesus.
I'd have given Billy Herrington an honorable mention. He's not anime, but he's ANIKI enough to transcend such limits.
I was about to write this, fuck this list, kamina's not first !