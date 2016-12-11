Western Tales of Berseria Censored “For ‘T’ Rating!”
Western gamers are fulminating over the heinous censorship present in a recent trailer for Tales of Berseria‘s English iteration, where a graphic murder scene was altered in its entirety so that the title could maintain the developer’s desired “T” rating.
Bandai Namco have hastily addressed the massive influx of complaints about the censorship, stating that the “gory” scene had to be altered or the game would be bumped up to an “M” rating, “lowering” the total number of sales – despite the fact that most buyers will likely be long-time fans of the Tales series and JRPG enthusiasts.
A video comparing the new scene in the American version with the original Japanese version:
In an attempt to soothe the angered masses, Bandai Namco reassured fans that no other scenes in the game have been censored (or so they say); those somehow unbothered by the game’s ridiculous censorship can look forward to its release in the west on January 24th for the PS4 and PC.
The Japanese should just start releasing their games with an English translation option, then everybody could just import and those censoring fuckers would be out of a job.
Yes this is the correct way to avoid SJW Extremist Localizer. But that doesn't solve the problem when they already have their company in US, like NintendoSJW US, AtlusSJW US, BandaiNamcoSJW US where they already hired radicalized SJW extremists.
I suggest also to make a switch in option, like "SJW/Feminazi/Prude Safe" ON/OFF switch and ON by default, and cover all virtual girls/kids in burka when it is 'ON'.
You realize how dumb this sounds, right?
You 've got to be stupid man. Problem isn't SJW, it's the fucking ERSB rating system.
No dude, ERSB rating or other rating board do not fucking make your game AO by just these scene and fan services (except German & Australia which banned porn Forever).
You know what, these rating boards everyday watch the other horrible content that is so gross that will haunt their mind forever and cannot be unseen, if you watched their documentary for interview with them.
These games/anime from Japan that are already self regulated are a like a wind blow from old Jungle with fairies that is so soothing and enjoyable and very likely no change and equivalent rating from Japan rating will be given with just good direct translation Without ANY censorship.
(except German and Australia, even with MAX FULL POWER censorship they will still banned it).
Nope. Every time you read "we cut/censored this and that to get desirable rating" you hear "we self-censored before even presenting game to the rating board because we want all the money that presumable comes with lower ratings, and didn't want to risk, however slim, getting higher rating then censor and present game once again to get it lower".
then the developers are to blame not the esrb because they devs want the lower rating
This is ALL decided by the Japanese. Bandai Namco has a branch in the US and tells that branch what to do specifically so that they wouldn't have to deal with outside interference barring laws. They know that the few who would import at a premium would not net them as much money as the many who buy the localized item. Blame retailers and advertisers. They are the ones who decided which games will get more advertising and availability. The reasons CoD and Battlefield get all the attention is because these retailers know that these games will sell to all ages regardless of rating.
Who the hell was directing the edited cutscene? It took way damn long and Velvet would had broken free to stop it.
Just kick the kid down the pit if they don't like to see kids on a sword.
While the Japanese scene is clearly better, I actually found it kind of funny how she managed to run such a seemingly long distance and catch him in the time it took for him to fall just a few feet. She clearly wasn't even in the shot when he disappeared over the edge, so she must have been running near the speed of sound. Of course, that's an issue in the awkward light-globe version as well, since while he had a longer distance to fall, she didn't even start struggling to break free until after he was already falling. At least there we can assume the awkward light-globe distorted physics though.
Also, it's apparently okay to kill kids in games, so long as you do so with magic. :P
With how much people scream for Japanese voices anyway they really should just do this. They'd save money, we'd potentially get more Japanese games, it's a win win for everyone tbh.
Yes some demand English dub and some demand Japanese voice. So why not put both in the game with subtitles?
The thing is, they only have shitty translation and they cut A LOT of content, so the subtitles cannot follow if user choose Japanese voice and their lazy work will be exposed.
That's why now Atlus delayed Persona 5 to have dual-audio, which is a good thing! Personally I don't mind for shitty subtitles as long as have Japanese voice.
Dual-audio is good, for as long as it means being able to pick JP voices.
For one reason or another, I find their VA way more well-matched, compared to English counterparts.
Being a nationalist and claiming that EN voices are as good?
Imagine 21 years old character with that stereotypical cowboy texas dialect from a guy that's nearing his 40.
Sounds good?
You cannot put EngDub into every Japanese game. It's too expensive and the EngDub guys ain't importers anyway. A translation can be done comparatively cheap, but it can't be a thing that some games have and some don't. If it needs research on the part of the importers you'll only get the hardcore guys.
23:34
So your response to people enjoying english voices is a strawman we can't even hear. Although the gooks are usually better voice-actors, they aren't always so.
They'd make more money like this too, just hire some translators rather than share their IP.
"Optional downloads" on PSN would suffice.
They do have that.
"The Japanese should just start releasing their games with an English translation option, then everybody could just import and those censoring fuckers would be out of a job."
Yeah, they should release it translated becomes somehow translating it means translators don't get to translate. Are you retarded? Yes, you are.
You son need to read the difference between "localization" and a mere "translation".
In there statement they specifically mentioned a 16 rating so it was actually done for the PEGI 16 rating and not the T rating.
If that's for PEGI then I don't know what with their rating criteria anymore. Steins;Gate and it's sequel get PEGI 16 when ESRB counterpart Rated M. By that logic it's very ridiculous it can't get through that.
I find that almost impossible to believe. PEGI rating system is a lot more tolerable than ESRB ratings, PEGI 16 would require the game to be like some realistic shooter or something. For example Uncharted games have PEGI 16. Even unaltered that scene should've passed as PEGI 12. The people who looked through this game must've been extremely SJW.
It's 2016 and we still have to deal with this retarded as fuck censorship in games? We know all the twelve year olds are already blowing everyone's brains out in Call of Duty and Battlefield so why are we even bothering with this rating shit anymore?
I mean who even decides this fucking crap?
70 year old politicians
"“lowering” the total number of sales"
Oh yeah, I forgot about all the millions of sales CoD and GTA lose for being rated M.
Oh wait, that doesn't happen. Fucking idiots.
Tales games don't sell for shit in the west though..
Incredibly generic story lines and the "same old same old..." is sad but true..
The lowering sales is bullshit, and I'm willing to bet it goes double for niche games.
http://techland.time.com/2011/03/21/games-rated-mature-are-made-less-bought-more/
the games you shown on that list were either games in a franchise or games that have well known devs bandai namco has neither of those things
tekken made more money through arcades and dlc
The pussification of the west continues. No surprise here.
Well... That's dumb. Plus, it's not liek anyone follow ratings anymore.
Did someone ever follow them?
Think parents followed them in like the 90s.
lol in the 90s as long as it wasn't that Mortal Kombat game that the news kept telling them was the spawn of Satan most parents didn't really give a crap what games their kids played.
I still tell my relatives with children to pay attention to the ratings. It generally dismisses concerns they have once they're less afraid of some unknown objectionable content.
I'm more bothered that this change added 30 seconds to the cutscene. Now it'll take even longer to save.
Will it release with a japanese voice option? I'll not buy another Tales game without original voices. That's a far more important factor to me.
Well... I'm not buying that! and we're done.
What the hell is this nonsense? First my beloved Fire Emblem and now this? Get that shit outta here madafaka
wow "low sales" because of ESRB rating ?
then how come some kids play COD or GTA aren't they Rated M for Mature
United States of Pussies.
Don't blame the United States, America isn't the only western country. They mention 16 year olds which is oddly specific . . .
. . . unless you're talking about PEGI-16. Blame Australia.
I think games in Australia can only be rated as far as MA15+, so it's not their fault this time
Being impaled by a giant cross of light isn't any less disturbing than being impaled by a sword
It's far less personal. This actually weakens the understanding of Velvet's anger.
I'll get the game regardless but it is rather annoying I admit. Good news is that at least the PC version will likely get modded to be uncensored pretty much right away. I do feel rather annoyed that if this does in fact massively affect the plot with losing the context of the death and it's never addressed, they could have just toned down the scene I feel.
I hate that companies feel this growing need to continuously censor stuff like this for the west.
Look at Deadpool, they had to push super hard for allowing it to have an R rating and it was a HUGE success because of it. It opened people up to accepting that it's a huge market people were too scared to approach.
You believing in modding too much.
Yeah, it is one thing mod different sound files in or something, but this would take actually changing code.
This is almost certainly just them calling a cut scene video to be played. Replace the video, or edit the call to reference a different video and it'll most likely work. There's a decent change they could even trim down the the audio track from the censored version and remux it with the uncensored video to make it work with the dub.
Yeah, this would likely be pretty easy to fix through modding. If it's a pre-rendered video, just swap in the video from the Japanese version. Even if it's rendered in real-time though, it would likely be possible to swap in the original scripts and audio from the Japanese version.
Or, if you know the change has been made, just watch the original version of the scene on youtube, and pretend like the other version didn't happen. It's just a single, completely non-interactive cutscene that lasts all of one minute, after all.