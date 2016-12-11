NieR Concert PVs Build Anticipation To Crescendo
PVs have emerged for a former concert that featured numerous enchanting musical pieces from the incoming NieR: Automata, giving day one buyers the opportunity to see what all the game will have to offer on the musical front and bound to secure a few sales from those who adore well-written scores.
A myriad of musical PVs:
NieR: Automata will bring its sword slashing thrills to the PS4 on February 23rd before arriving in the west on March 7th – the concert’s BD will ship out on December 14th.
not gonna play it, but I want the ost >.<
Slight correction: This was the NieR Music Concert & Talk Live that was held in Roppongi on April 16 this past year. These video clips are SQEX's official videos to promote the release of the Blu-ray, which was released on December 14.
As far as the music goes, they are all themes from the original NieR. There were only two songs that are from Automata:
#7: Possessed by that Accursed Disease (my translated title)
#8: Weight of the World
