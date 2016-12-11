RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Otakultura


NieR Concert PVs Build Anticipation To Crescendo

YorhaUnit2-Deadly-Sexy-by-Hankuri

PVs have emerged for a former concert that featured numerous enchanting musical pieces from the incoming NieR: Automata, giving day one buyers the opportunity to see what all the game will have to offer on the musical front and bound to secure a few sales from those who adore well-written scores.

A myriad of musical PVs:

NieR: Automata will bring its sword slashing thrills to the PS4 on February 23rd before arriving in the west on March 7th – the concert’s BD will ship out on December 14th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of kintama00
    Comment by kintama00
    00:48 12/12/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    not gonna play it, but I want the ost >.<

    Reply to kintama00
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:21 20/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Slight correction: This was the NieR Music Concert & Talk Live that was held in Roppongi on April 16 this past year. These video clips are SQEX's official videos to promote the release of the Blu-ray, which was released on December 14.

    As far as the music goes, they are all themes from the original NieR. There were only two songs that are from Automata:

    #7: Possessed by that Accursed Disease (my translated title)
    #8: Weight of the World

    I have more related information on this and more on my site: nier2.com

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Etotama “An Absolute Riot!”
    Sengoku Basara Second Season Announced
    Aya Hirano: “I Stripped Him & Played With His Nipples”
    Star Fox Animated Short Takes Flight
    Translucent Clothing Idol Gallery
    Tamamo Cat Bikini Cosplay A Sweet Treat
    A-Cup Idol Gallery
    Kantoku


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments