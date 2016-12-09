Bikini Warriors OVA “Unspeakably Naughty!”

The recently released OVA for Bikini Warriors has not only introduced a new rampantly nude episode but “upgraded” versions of the TV broadcast as well, exposing the warrior girls and their nipples whilst also adding sexy new angles that will no doubt have watchers begging for another season.

The superior OVA edition of the TV broadcast and its perky nipples can be seen on the left, with the original and highly boring TV broadcast on the right:

The fabulously sexy extra episode: