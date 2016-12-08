Book Walker’s Top 10 Bestselling Light Novels of 2016
- Date: Dec 8, 2016 03:43 JST
- Tags: Danmachi, Madan no Ou to Vanadis, noGamenoLife, Rankings, Subarashii Sekai
Digital bookstore Book Walker has announced the top selling light novels of 2016 in the form of a ranking, revealing the majority of buyers to be most interested in what can be done within the confines of a dark dungeon.
1. Danmachi
2. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!
6. Chihayafuru
7. Death March kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyousoukyoku
8. Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu
9. Log Horizon
10. Dungeon Meshi
Konosuba and No game no life <3
Steph is a Steph!
all great light novels, with the exception of the last one which is a great manga :D
Since when is dungeon meshi a LN?
Since 2012....
not sure, i can't find any information on it.
It's not "top 10(0) light novels", it's a "top 10(0) (digital) books" sold on Bookwalker, which includes manga as well.
Hmmm, how high up there is it for Overlord, Rise of the Shield Warrior, and Re:Zero?
No Game No Life in 3rd place and STILL Madhouse won't make a fucking 2nd season.Seriously,what is wrong with that studio?
I thought this is another top ten list with Re Zero on it...
I LOVE Danmachi, but even I'm surprised to see it #1. But I am still very happy! HESTIA IS BESTIA!
OMG, WTF is wrong with me?
I saw the boobs and then i read "Boob Walkers" istead of "Book Walkers".
LOL
Same XD but I just woke up so vision was a but blurred.
Aren't all of these anime also? I swear I've seen or at least heard of all of these as anime, except the last one.
As far as I know 8 doesnt have an anime either, and I am unsure about 7.
the confirmed the number 7 anime now
and if god bless my waifus, 8 should get too
sorry for the bad english
LOL
7,8 and 10 are animeless.
number 8 will never get an anime. Too much sex in it.
Really? They never went into detail iirc. Just show the characters getting in bed will get them through.
I've already ordered & got 4 volumes of the manga in English language. I haven't seen any sex yet. As far as it has gone is male lead feeling up a tsundere girl which got him slap for going too far with it.
okay....this has now gotten my attention....manga when?
LAME!!!