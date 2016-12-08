Digital bookstore Book Walker has announced the top selling light novels of 2016 in the form of a ranking, revealing the majority of buyers to be most interested in what can be done within the confines of a dark dungeon.

The ranking:



1. Danmachi

2. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!

3. No Game No Life

4. Madan no ou to Vanadis

5. Boku dake ga Inai Machi

6. Chihayafuru

7. Death March kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyousoukyoku

8. Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu

9. Log Horizon

10. Dungeon Meshi