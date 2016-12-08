RSSChannel

Digital bookstore Book Walker has announced the top selling light novels of 2016 in the form of a ranking, revealing the majority of buyers to be most interested in what can be done within the confines of a dark dungeon.

The ranking:


1. Danmachi

Top10-BookWalker-LightNovels-2016-1

2. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!

Top10-BookWalker-LightNovels-2016-2

3. No Game No Life

Top10-BookWalker-LightNovels-2016-3

4. Madan no ou to Vanadis

Top10-BookWalker-LightNovels-2016-4

5. Boku dake ga Inai Machi

Top10-BookWalker-LightNovels-2016-5

6. Chihayafuru

Top10-BookWalker-LightNovels-2016-6

7. Death March kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyousoukyoku

Top10-BookWalker-LightNovels-2016-7

8. Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu

Top10-BookWalker-LightNovels-2016-8

9. Log Horizon

Top10-BookWalker-LightNovels-2016-9

10. Dungeon Meshi

Top10-BookWalker-LightNovels-2016-10



