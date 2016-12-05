Okusama ga Seitokaichou Lathers Up With Romance
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Dec 5, 2016 18:15 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Image Gallery, Okusama Kaichou, Oppai, Romance, Schoolgirls, Seifuku, Seven
Nonsense has once again consumed Okusama ga Seitokaichou 2 as heartfelt romance becomes the topic of the show’s newest episode, which clearly has a distinctly different meaning in the minds of every character – though viewers are likely more preoccupied with a different sort of “plot”.
Omake:
Nurse chick is so hot.
So when is an episode going to feature the little red ponytail girl?
Episode 10 of the first season did.
The consultation was priceless.
I was a 70% sure there was going to be a minor threesome, it was most unfortunate there wasn't any.
Great plot :o)
T-Twinkies?