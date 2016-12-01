Sexy Sumi Nekomimi Mizugi Ero-Figure
Popular eroge Monobeno has apparently garnered the interest of figure manufacturers Milestone and Queen Ted, as cat-girl cutie Sumi has been bestowed a glorious ero-figurine depicting her in a pure white bikini and fluffy nekomimi – which can come into the possession of cat-girl lovers next March.
I fucking want this
This can be first thing of this sort i will buy. But i have a question. Will not be written outside what is inside the box!?
lolicious
Can't wait to hotglue this
wut