Kasane Teto’s Ahegao Ero-Fukkireta
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Nov 28, 2016 03:19 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Drill Hair, Fetish, Kasane Teto, MikuMikuDance, Vocaloid
The classic “Fukkireta” video featuring beloved Utauloid Kasane Teto has been struck with perversion by none other than the ever meddlesome ero-MMD community, who have seen fit to force the drill-haired beauty to participate in sexual acts during her “performance”.
The original, for comparison’s sake:
That yellow semen is disgusting.
It's mayonnaise.
Is mayonnaise an instrument?
Ero was a mistake.
Are tons better mmd and sancon choice this lol
I had no idea I'd always wanted to see this until I saw this.
Booooooooooooooooooooring.
So... are you guys making these? Or rehosting videos with no attempt to credit the creator?
I mean, it's obviously the latter, of course. Just source your shit.
Nevermind, found it myself. You guys are just browsing iwara and stealing videos off them, huh? Wow, that's horrible. You disgust me.
http://ecchi.iwara.tv/videos/dggjktgnws7jdm9y
Anyone care to explain why his post is being downvoted? He's right. Provide the fucking source you pillocks.