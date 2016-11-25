RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Otakultura


Drenched I-8 Cosplay Scores Direct Hit

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-18

Sukumizu enthusiasts will likely become obsessed with this elegant cosplay of Kantai Collection’s I-8, as the precious woman proudly wears the kanmusu’s staple armament in the form of glasses and a swimsuit – even embarking on a deep sea mission for some added flavor.

The sexy sukumizu cosplay:

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-1

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-2

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-3

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-4

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-5

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-6

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-7

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-8

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-9

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-10

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-11

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-12

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-13

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-14

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-15

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-16

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-17

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-18

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-19

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-20

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-21

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-22

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-23

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-24

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-25

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-26

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-27

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-28

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-29

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-30

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-31

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-32

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-33

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-34

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-35

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-36

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-37

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-38

I8-KantaiCollection-Cosplay-Pool-39



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments