Hatsune Miku & Kagamine Rin Ero-MMD Goes Gold
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Nov 22, 2016 01:26 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Fetish, Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin, MikuMikuDance, Oppai, Urination, Vocaloid
More beloved Vocaloids have been left at the amorous mercy of ero-MMD animators as the pure and innocent Hatsune Miku and Kagamine Rin explore the realm of water sports together, a rarity that will no doubt be appreciated by those who enjoy savoring golden streams…
The urine-based MMD animation:
HOLY WATER
Golden shower.
And if I do this to another smiling down syndrome elementary school girl everyone calls me the bad guy and goes out of their way to (unsuccessfully) mess with my life.
PLANET PISS
Clearly all of Sankakucomplex was waiting for a video like this. Look at all the comments!
Or... maybe they all left and are too busy with the video to come back and chat.