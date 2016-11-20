Goddess of Twitter: “Watch Me Urinate!”
- Categories: Galleries, H
- Date: Nov 20, 2016 01:47 JST
- Tags: Bathing, Exhibitionism, Fetish, Goddesses, Image Gallery, Oppai, Seifuku, Video Gallery
Those with a penchant for seifuku will no doubt enjoy the lusty antics of this naughty goddess, who has not only exposed her petite body but has also provided viewers with some additional service in the form of videos – with one particularly moist video showcasing her urination.
I'll admit to being turned on by urination videos, but the good ones are when the camera's low angle and the girl's peeing off some kind of ledge or desk so you can see a full "arc", like a glorious tinkly fountain.
That iPhone urination video she posted is only about as sexy as watching my dog pee on the floor. (To be clear, no, I don't find watching my dog pee on the floor sexy.)
I don´t see any piss.
It's the third video at the top
PLANET PISS
and le birth rates are low...........
I'd gladly volunteer to help them out with that issue.
All those asian goddesses look identical. I don't mean it in a bad way, though identicall, they're still gorgeous. It's just making choosing the asian waifu a lot easier.
butter face
I see she sells her used panties for 2000 yen (+800 yen if you want her to pee while wearing them)
Unfortunately, she doesn't do "paid dating" like some other goddesses... she has a cute body and I'm into drinking girls pee lately (it is a common option offered by whores in Japan, and not as gross as some may think)
omg she's perfect.
"Watch me urinate."
No, thanks.
would be shit better?
No! Of course not!
twitter handle please.
v_hhn
Why do we care about sluts again?
In this particular case a beautiful, perfect skin, slut. But yea why do we care again?
...*fap fap fap*
Xiuren girls have perfect skin... after photoshop.
i want to lick that piss flavored pussy
Hot
Damn, I'd ruin this girl.
Likes to be dominated a bit too. Nice.
Hairs everywhere
gross....
Virgin or gay
I think she is neither gay nor virgin anymore.