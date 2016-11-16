RSSChannel

Live Action Full Metal Alchemist Finally Teased

Ecstatic glee has seemingly been established as the consensus response for the first teaser of the upcoming live action Full Metal Alchemist movie, which bears a great resemblance to the source material as well – a consistent issue with live action adaptations of the past.

The aggravatingly short teaser:

Anime fans can relive the traumatic train-ride that is Full Metal Alchemist in theaters come winter 2017.



    58 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:13 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    *Obligatory scathing comment about majorities taking the rightful roles of minorities*

    I expect the SJW hordes to be outraged about this injustice and misrepresentation etc etc

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:17 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    In fact they are happy. They only throw a tantrum when is white actors. Otherwise the SJW hypocrites will not protest
    https://www.theodysseyonline.com/good-fullmetal-alchemist-whitewashed

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:42 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    When Japan does it, it just looks shrug-inducingly ridiculous rather than as a missed opportunity or face-palm worthy. I mean, America is considered a multiracial country in the first place, where they can pick out any kind of person they need if they really want to... Japan is an has always been an island in more ways than just geographically.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:00 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    SJW: OMG Asian-washing. Main character should be Black Gay Trans Muslim illegal Immigrant to show "diversity" in workplace.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:49 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    ahaha, you made my day :D

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:23 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's kinda like saying "FBI: Terrorists should wash their hair and beards in BBQ sauce because obese people need to lose weight!". If you're against a certain group at least say substantial, fact-based things, not this schizophrenic vitriol that only shows you're angry and full of hate. You might as well have said "SJW: Waah wahh, I'm such a loser! I pick my boogers and eat them! I eat shit!"

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:15 19/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    WHAT????

    ESL-FAIL!

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Daisuki Yuri
    Comment by Daisuki Yuri
    02:04 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Surprised they bothered giving him blonde hair. They usually don't bother going beyond black/brown in live action movies.

    Reply to Daisuki Yuri
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:46 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    when japan adapt manga into movie people complain about japanese cast, when hollywood adapt manga into movie people complain about the so called "white washing". Seriously i don't get it...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:25 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    People like complaining.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:29 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Western setting with Asian cast = TRIGGER
    Eastern setting with White cast = TRIGGER

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:18 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    SJW blame "le evul hwite cishet patriarchy" of all of their evils

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:23 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    obvious butthurt white male detected

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:20 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fullmetal Alchemist is a work I wouldn't complain, specially since many of the characters are clearly European-like. I just want Armstrong to be glorious.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:38 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I wouldn't expect something glorious..
    Just look at Ore Monogatary's hero in Live Action ;)

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:29 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Depends on the characters. Its just a funny coincidence that Japan is adapting a series with western characters using asian characters and the US is adapting a series with Japanese characters using western characters. Maybe its a question of "why the hell can't people ever look outside their borders and have faith in the viewers that they'll understand their decision to go for accuracy than just pandering"? Seriously, if I directed a film for, for example, a game series with a diverse cast like Tekken or King of Fighters, it doesn't matter where I'm from or where I'm filming the movie, I'd at least cast every character from their actual character's respective countries. I mean, Jean Claude Van Damme, the Muscles from Brussels as "Mr. America" Guile? Wtf were they thinking? Oh yeah, that was a comedy right?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:28 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well if the original character was asian, then they should cast an asian actor and vise versa.
    About GITS, I say, that Motoko had a mixed face, but I don't like Scarlet in her role cause I don't see her as powerful cyborg.
    About FMA, they should be europeans...that's basic knowledge.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:22 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I've tried to figure out who the perfect actress for motoko would be, but white or asian you'd never be able to find someone with those piercing eyes which is the most notable characteristic of 1995 Motoko's look, imo. Scarlet comes close in most other areas though, at least. I just hope she does something with her voice instead of using that typical cracked one she never changes for any role.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:24 19/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Google Rinko Kikuchi Pacific Rim

    The production designers cut her hair like Motoko.

    Her bo fight scene was essentially Motoko.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:38 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    A vast majority of Asians cannot do blonde correctly, this is an example of that. Furthermore, Edward and Alphonse Elric aren't Asian to begin with. This movie is a joke.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:03 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Maybe this one will be good since it's being made in Japan.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:44 18/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    like Attack on Titan? oh wait...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:24 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    love and peace!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:00 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Japanese guy with a wig.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:18 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think Keanu Reeves should play the role of Spike in Cowboy Bebop.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:46 19/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    might be a bit old for it now... dont really think he ever had the acting chops though

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:36 18/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Holy faking hair

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:43 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Look more like a fan made.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:45 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    For a community always annoyed by politics getting into (AKA ruining) everything this place sure has a lot of comments that bring up the political side of everything...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:03 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ivanka Trump is hot.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:32 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    ok

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:08 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Weird choice of stuff to show in a trailer. If I didn't know what Full Metal Alchemist was about, I'd have assumed it was an epic tale about redoing pavements using magic, which inevitably goes wrong.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:56 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm expecting this to be just like the Attack on Titan movie in a ton of ways.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of racnarok
    Comment by racnarok
    00:08 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Those life actions that i never watch xD

    Reply to racnarok
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:05 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    100% Japanese cast in setting with almost no asians, and people bawwwing their eyes out, because Motoko is played by white Johansson.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:18 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    This casting & ScarJo's casting ain't the same fam.

    They're making a Japanese film for a Japanese audience. While Hollywood makes films for global views. Besides there's not that many white/non-Japanese actors in Japan who speaks fluent Japanese.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of CK
    Comment by CK
    12:40 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    This

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of CK
    Comment by CK
    01:17 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I don't have a problem with Kusanagi being played by an american actress, i have a problem with her being played by Johansson because she's is not cut for the part, she looks like Ramona from Scott Pilgrim vs the World instead of a badass cyborg

    Reply to CK
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:03 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Johansson looks great in the trailer and no amount of knee jerking will change that.

    Avatar of CK
    Comment by CK
    12:36 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Keep telling yourself that fuckboy, and watch that movie fail miserably just like all other shitty hollywood adaptations

    Johansson looks great as Kusanagi about as much as Chatwin did when he played Goku

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:00 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Is this really a small Japanese guy with a blonde wig playing the Edward Elric? and they really never thought this looked silly in prepoduction? I mean c'mon.
    and people actually complained about ScaJo playing a raceless cyborg...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:36 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I don't know why people just assume this and not at least even look up the wiki for Motoko Kusanagi before typing their words into public. Its not technically correct that she's entirely "raceless". Think about it, she's a "Cyborg", not a robot or android. A cyborg is a robot-human hybrid. She was born a human, after all. Her brain is at least in part human. She identifies with being female at the very least. And that name didn't just come out of nowhere, even though her background is pretty much a mystery. At least the TV series tried to delve into her past, showing that she survived a plane crash at a young age, wrecking her human body, and has since spent most of her life in prosthesis.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:49 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's not her real name and racial features are part of the body which in her case is entirely artificial, there is no difference between an asian,african or european brain.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:51 19/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    If you were a human brain put into a 100% artificial body of your chosimg and knew for a fact which ethnicity your birthparents were, its likely you'd choose a look that reflected that background. Motoko does look at least part asian.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:04 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is ridiculous, Japanese racial appropriation knows no bounds. What's next Japanese in black face?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:19 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    where are all the people complaining about race-swapping? oh, it's a japanese production so it's ok apparently...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:13 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Japan still hasn't invented white people yet, huh...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:08 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Meh, they can just put on a giant rubber nose and they'll be fine!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:24 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hollywood still hasn't invented an asian Motoko Kusanagi yet. huh...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:24 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    They have, they just don't want to give her a chance.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:44 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    They had to go with hook-nosed "white" ScarJo.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of The Honorable Lord Tentpants
    Comment by The Honorable Lord Tentpants
    16:40 17/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    But...Kusanagi isn't asian...

    Reply to this comment



