Iizuka-senpai x Blazer Romantically Raunchy



    15 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:50 13/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fap time!!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of loplop
    Comment by loplop
    10:53 20/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm surprised that no one mentioned that this is based on one of Yuzuki N' stories. It appeared in the Ane Kyun! tankobon.

    Reply to loplop
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    21:39 11/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wow, that guy is unbelievably lucky.

    Reply to Manuel
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:18 12/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Dude. A non socially awkward beta guys basically drown in pussy in their teens when things are still new, awkward and experimental for girls (and boys alike).

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    03:25 12/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Where do I start? First of all, it's nice someone replied to me on a second page news. Second of all, there's good pussy and not so good pussy. Third of all, girl truly likes him, I need more than ten fingers to count the number of girls that would have irrelevant sex the next day with another guy. This is japan and hentai we are talking about, chances are things are not as fairy tale as they are in this one. What I am trying to say is, after watching the hentai, girl's extremely cute.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:22 20/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sweet, tender, sincere, chaste, feel-good romantic and heartwarming. :)

    It's been forever since we had an H-OVA like this! We want more! :)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:43 10/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    "certain to appeal to those who do not prefer the savage staples of most ero-anime and no doubt leaving them to desire more of this “rare fetish” – non-rape based erotica"

    its sad that this even has to be said... that hentai like this is the exception to the rule. the majority of hentai fans still prefer rape....

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:21 10/11/2016 # ! Good (+0.6)

    hentai nowadays with sick tastes like people got corrupt, normal like this so rare

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:55 11/11/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Haa? I thought vanilla is the majority. Just look at hentai anime sites like Hentai Haven and the likes.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:36 11/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    This actually seems to have love in it too though. Most vanilla us casual sex.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:25 13/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's cause vanilla is boring as hell.

    Who the fuck wants this? I want loving sex with affection, i'd go outside and find a girl.

    I've seen the cast of k-on grow penises and fuck each other. Hentai is about getting weird.
    ...Really weird

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:07 11/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I need more vanilla hentai like this in my life

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:17 11/11/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Inclusive for be a Vanilla be to much bored.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:25 11/11/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    This is too normal. Disgusting.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:39 11/11/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    FOH w/ that edgy shit

    Reply to Anonymous


