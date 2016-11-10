Iizuka-senpai x Blazer Romantically Raunchy
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Nov 10, 2016 15:37 JST
- Tags: Ero-anime, Image Gallery, Oppai, Oshiri, Romance, Schoolgirls, Seifuku
Romance has featured as the main focus of schoolgirl ero-anime Iizuka-senpai x Blazer: Ane Kyun! Yori, certain to appeal to those who do not prefer the savage staples of most ero-anime and no doubt leaving them to desire more of this “rare fetish” – non-rape based erotica.
Ero-enthusiasts can pleasure themselves to the romantic tale of Iizuka-senpai x Blazer: Ane Kyun! Yori now.
Fap time!!
I'm surprised that no one mentioned that this is based on one of Yuzuki N' stories. It appeared in the Ane Kyun! tankobon.
Wow, that guy is unbelievably lucky.
Dude. A non socially awkward beta guys basically drown in pussy in their teens when things are still new, awkward and experimental for girls (and boys alike).
Where do I start? First of all, it's nice someone replied to me on a second page news. Second of all, there's good pussy and not so good pussy. Third of all, girl truly likes him, I need more than ten fingers to count the number of girls that would have irrelevant sex the next day with another guy. This is japan and hentai we are talking about, chances are things are not as fairy tale as they are in this one. What I am trying to say is, after watching the hentai, girl's extremely cute.
Sweet, tender, sincere, chaste, feel-good romantic and heartwarming. :)
It's been forever since we had an H-OVA like this! We want more! :)
"certain to appeal to those who do not prefer the savage staples of most ero-anime and no doubt leaving them to desire more of this “rare fetish” – non-rape based erotica"
its sad that this even has to be said... that hentai like this is the exception to the rule. the majority of hentai fans still prefer rape....
hentai nowadays with sick tastes like people got corrupt, normal like this so rare
Haa? I thought vanilla is the majority. Just look at hentai anime sites like Hentai Haven and the likes.
This actually seems to have love in it too though. Most vanilla us casual sex.
That's cause vanilla is boring as hell.
Who the fuck wants this? I want loving sex with affection, i'd go outside and find a girl.
I've seen the cast of k-on grow penises and fuck each other. Hentai is about getting weird.
...Really weird
I need more vanilla hentai like this in my life
Inclusive for be a Vanilla be to much bored.
This is too normal. Disgusting.
FOH w/ that edgy shit