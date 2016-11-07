Top 10 Most Charming Anime Witches
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Nov 7, 2016 03:22 JST
- Tags: Disney, Halloween, Kiki's Delivery Service, Rankings, Subarashii Sekai, Witches
A festive Halloween ranking has emerged, asking Nipponese voters to choose who they believe to be the most charming anime witch, resulting in the heroine of a classic animated movie to soar above the rest of the competition.
1. Kiki (Kiki’s Delivery Service)
2. Megumin (Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!)
3. Yubaba (Spirited Away)
4. Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty)
5. Sally (Mahoutsukai Sally)
6. Arachne Gorgon (Soul Eater)
7. Ursula (Little Mermaid)
8. Kanzaki Megu (Majokko Megu-chan)
9. Maria (Junketsu no Maria)
9. Cha Cha (Akazukin Cha Cha)
Megumin is an Arch-wizard not a Witch...
Witch is a translation thing. Megumin is a witch and also an arch wizard.
You are most correct sir!!!But if she was a simple witch, she would be number one on this list.Followed by Maria, and Arachne.THE REST CAN KICK HOT ROCKS!!!!
#TeamMegumin!!!
Megumin is awesome, but there is ONE out there who could dethrone her. Of course, only if you would count sorceress as the same as a witch.
I mean of course the good old "Darkness beyond twilight." ^^
unless the translation is not perfect and didn't specifically asked for "witches"
Nothing from Little Witch Academia? :(
Too new. This list was a few months ago.
Im surprised there was no Blair on this list.
Yeah like what few here aren't even anime characters...
Indeed, Blair says it herself: "I'm not a witch, just a kitty with strong magical power."
If you mean Blair from Soul Eater: she's not a witch. She's a cat.
Still have witch qualities compare to a few on this list.
Blair is at rank 20.
EXPLOSIOOOOON!!!
Ahaha! This ranking makes no sense. If you folow the link to original article, you can see, that Kiki has 170 votes, while everyone else like 50-25 votes only. With average difference of 2-4 votes.
where's Rurumo in this list?
Did sankaku did Top 10 decent male character? If not - we should. My pick for top 4 is Kisaku, Isaku, Shuusaku, Nikusuke.
The double 9's really set my cogs jamming.
Dorothy from Marchen Awakens Romance is best witch.
Her and Maria, yes.
In my opinion,I think it should be titled "Top 10 most charming 2D witches".
This picture of Megumin is adorable. That is all.
Weird that a couple characters from Disney CARTOONS show up and how anything from WITCHCRAFT WORKS don't show up on the list at all, among the witches from other ANIME titles...
Maybe it's just us thinking of japanimations when the word anime pops up. Yet in the eyes of the voters animes and cartoons are the same thing.
Cartoons and anime are the same. Only the dumb weaboos try to pretend that Anime--a word taken from the word "Animation"-- has some deep significance that puts it on another level.
only weabs hang around sankakucomplex. Yes it is different.
Maria (Junketsu no Maria)is the best!
O_o;
Not a single character from FLYING WITCH?
I can understand that FLYING WITCH only just aired this past spring as a late night anime and this list seems to be mostly witches that have penetrated the wider Japanese public consciousness amongst non-otaku, but that doesn't really explain the KONOSUBA witch being number 2. (KONOSUBA only aired one season before FLYING WITCH.)
I thought at least Makoto and/or Chihiro (if Chihiro counts as a "witch") would crack the top 10, although I'm kind of partial on Anzu or Inukai myself.
Sorry, I meant "Makoto and/or Chinatsu (if Chinatsu counts)", not "Chihiro".
I was thinking of the FLYING WITCH mangaka herself, Chihiro Ishizuka.
Come to think of it, maybe having like 5 major witch characters (6 if you count Anzu's mother, maybe 7 if you wonder about Chinatsu's mother Nana's background as I do) split the FLYING WITCH vote.
The same split-vote-explaining-absence-from-list suspicion also applies to STRIKE WITCHES.
Sasazuka, if you don't know, go stand in the hall.
No Sawanoguchi? Where's the anime roots?!
First I've heard of Maleficent and Ursula being Anime characters, could have sworn that's Disney. Seems the people who did this poll should look up what 'Anime' means!
NA word anime and JP word anime have different meaning
unless they went and asked only otaku, anime for japanese people is used for all cartoons.
You go, man. Tell those japs what anime REALLY is.
miyafuji best witch waifu
I'm a bit disappointed that nobody trolled by voting for Sayaka from Madoka Magica.
Because nobody care. Nanoha 4ever.
Obviously because Mami is better
The lack of Lynette Bishop or pantsu witches in general is a serious omission.
I would actually consider them adorable and cute rather than charming if the collection here is the mark of charming. They were soldier witches, but these seem to all be witches in the classical sense of their presence being something that halts you. That said some of the older school anime witches don't have as much stopping power as their modern counterparts. And Megumin is the bridger in the sense that she's simultaneously adorable and ludicrously powerful, so that kind of phases my Strike Witches argument. They didn't blow up a castle... repeatedly... every day... until they cause a Dullahan to go all 'kids get the fuck off my lawn' on an entire medieval fortress town.
I suspect the absence of any STRIKE WITCHES witch probably has to do with there being so many charming witches on that show splitting the vote.
This is a good list, Yubaba has made me pee myself for years. The fear is unmatched, 100% guaranteed.
You guys wondering about the 'charming', it's a bit of a mistranslation. It's not technically wrong, but it's misleading (thanks Google). It's 魅力的な which you can translate as 'charming' but would be better to translate as 'fascinating' or 'bewitching'. It's commanding attention.
One way you do that is being hot or cute, which is how it's mostly used, but you don't even have to be good looking to be charismatic, which is where Yubaba or Ursula come in.
Thanks for the explanation - that clarifies it.
"Charming". Sorry but #3 is just an old hag, it's anything but that.