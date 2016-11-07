RSSChannel

Top 10 Most Charming Anime Witches

Top10-Anime-Witches-2016-2

A festive Halloween ranking has emerged, asking Nipponese voters to choose who they believe to be the most charming anime witch, resulting in the heroine of a classic animated movie to soar above the rest of the competition.

The ranking:


1. Kiki (Kiki’s Delivery Service)

Top10-Anime-Witches-2016-1

2. Megumin (Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!)

Top10-Anime-Witches-2016-2

3. Yubaba (Spirited Away)

Top10-Anime-Witches-2016-3

4. Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty)

Top10-Anime-Witches-2016-4

5. Sally (Mahoutsukai Sally)

Top10-Anime-Witches-2016-5

6. Arachne Gorgon (Soul Eater)

Top10-Anime-Witches-2016-6

7. Ursula (Little Mermaid)

Top10-Anime-Witches-2016-7

8. Kanzaki Megu (Majokko Megu-chan)

Top10-Anime-Witches-2016-8

9. Maria (Junketsu no Maria)

Top10-Anime-Witches-2016-9

9. Cha Cha (Akazukin Cha Cha)

Top10-Anime-Witches-2016-10



