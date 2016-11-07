Top 10 Most Charming Anime Witches

A festive Halloween ranking has emerged, asking Nipponese voters to choose who they believe to be the most charming anime witch, resulting in the heroine of a classic animated movie to soar above the rest of the competition.

The ranking:



1. Kiki (Kiki’s Delivery Service)

2. Megumin (Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!)

3. Yubaba (Spirited Away)

4. Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty)

5. Sally (Mahoutsukai Sally)

6. Arachne Gorgon (Soul Eater)

7. Ursula (Little Mermaid)

8. Kanzaki Megu (Majokko Megu-chan)

9. Maria (Junketsu no Maria)

9. Cha Cha (Akazukin Cha Cha)