Ren & Neru Ero-MMD Immensely Passionate



    16 Comments
    Avatar of in fraud
    Comment by in fraud
    05:39 28/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Link does not go to video
    What is the real link?

    Reply to in fraud
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:37 06/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    The censorship ruins it. Otherwise, an excellent vanilla.
    Guess I should head back to Iwara for uncensored MMDs.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:04 04/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I actually like this a lot, good music, animation is not that bad,
    plus the whole scene is cute, slow, and heart filling. The sex scene wasn't over the top, kinky, or anything. IT was more like the literal love couples on their first time, and taking it slow and passionate. Like regular intercourse between two young lovers. You don't see that type of sex action much anymore, not even in hentai or regular porn.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:52 05/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    You make it sound like hentai/porn was ever considered to be like this, lol. Love has always been almost non-existant in hentai since forever, even in the "vanilla" stuff. That's why I prefer to watch ecchi, because if sex in hentai is always going to ve casual or rape then I rather not see any penetration happen at all. The only hentai I've really liked were Milk Junkies, Elven Bride, Ogenki Clinic, and Shin Angel, all for their lighthearted tone and humor, but even out of them only Elven Bride and Shin Angel had love relationships and only Shin Angel had had a lot of story and build up to the sex scene between the lovers, which is why it remains my favorite. I wish they'd at least remake it, if not make more hentai like it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:47 05/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm still shocked so many of you are virgins. For me I had to start learning about it because it would just become awkward being one. Even when the doctor would ask if you have been sexuality active, I would just look up, or turn away and say sure! After that they would just check that box and give me a look. It was never really a problem, it's just hard to not to be forced to talk about it later on in life. I would still be very nervous anyway. I have been called gay from just about everyone I know. I've just come to except peoples feelings about it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:20 05/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    If people call you gay just tell them
    "If I was gay I couldn't love breasts so much."

    Anyone on this site is a boobie lover, be they small or large. All boobies are loved boobies!

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:28 05/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    The flaw with that is that the truth is that anyone can like boobies. Its almost the only universally agreed thing that boobies are awesome. Gays can like them just as straight girls have been known to (hell they own them). I mean, those things did give all of us life (at least, were supposed to have) in our earliest moments, regardless of who we are.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:40 05/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I dont see why it should be a big deal to be mistaken as gay anymore anyways. That should be no indicator of "manliness" anymore these days. If someone is sincerely thinking you are just correct them, if someone is calling you one as a taunt just ignore their backwards asses. Somehow, I've never been asked about my sexual activity anytime in my life. I can't even remember the last time I saw a doctor though. I bet many people view me as asexual even though im not only hetero but also endlessly perverted, lol.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:09 04/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I change my "like", instead I love this. Fav vocaloids, romantic, emotional, clean & simple porn. Cute and Lovely.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:36 04/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    So vanilla! I love it

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:36 04/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    well it's about time we got some Len and Neru action going on.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:19 04/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    yes incest , my favorite genre

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:59 05/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not only are they not related, Neru's not even a real Vocaloid.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of No Name
    Comment by No Name
    15:21 04/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    except it's not....

    Reply to No Name
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:33 05/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Cant blame him, they look practically like twins... I even had a hard time figuring out which one was the guy for a while...

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:59 05/11/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    FFS his name is Len. It's right on the box for his program.

    Reply to Anonymous


