Oideyo! Shiritsu Yarima x Rigakuen “Gets An A+!”
Promiscuity and orgies have starred as a central element for endless sex education ero-anime Oideyo! Shiritsu Yarima x Rigakuen, a seemingly standard concept that has unfortunately been tossed aside in favor of focusing on a single lusty JK, likely to generate opprobrium amongst certain viewers.
Omake:
Oideyo! Shiritsu Yarima x Rigakuen and its sexy schoolgirl shenanigans can be purchased now.
I wish I could have gone to a school like this....
How Poro makes your girls:
https://k39.kn3.net/taringa/4/2/9/6/4/5/0/gabytandil98/549.gif
WTF is with the industry!? They are lately either too big or too small, no middle ground. >___<
Poro hentai look ok (and sometimes good), but the problem with them is that once you saw one of those hentai then you pretty much seen all of them.
That's true for every company, no?
In poro's case ALL the girls look identical.
We're not taking about the "all girls are sluts" plotline that i love dearly.
you retard
Wow, in the world of hentai, HIV and other diseases do not exist.
You forgot the pregnancy and will, they just fuck and fuck and fuck
Pregnancy happens if you will it to.
Could it be the same art design creator as "Yakata Kannou Kitan"? (I'm thinking it is. Long sex drive and all. Seem right!)
Nope. This is by Mizuryuu Kei. But is indeed a very poor adaptation.
Agreed. M.K has a very distinct style.
Footjobs are the best.
ir you watched it, pay attention to how she gives him a footjob while crouching. how is she staying balanced lol.
The lack of cowgirl is getting nowhere but A+ is okay for virgin boy. Definitely needs part 2.
A+??? who class of retard qualify this crap from Poro to a+...Mizuryu Kei have a special female char design more sexy and pervert, nothing compare to the clone onichichi faces who use Poro all the time.
I like Poro's style, but Mizuryu Kei's will probably never be recreated in an anime adaptation.
Not from poro, but other studio maybe.
Pd: Poro dont have a art style, they only use the same face to all his girls.
A+ for what... its normal boring censored garbage hentai.. no orcs no futanari ... well this means its no good