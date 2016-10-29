Yuri On Ice More Rotten Than Anticipated

Pretty boy ice-skater anime Yuri on Ice has stayed true to its misleading man-on-man service as more bare-chested antics ensue, certain to enrage churlish male otaku dissatisfied with the the number of fujoshi shows this season.
Omake:
No screencaps of the hot Russian girl?
Last three gifs, fam.
That's not a girl...
The whole world isn't about hot anime chicks
There's nothing wrong with the title. Two girl(ish) people staring at each other lovingly? It's as much yuri as two girls holding hands or just standing next to each other!
Don't you people know anything about the intarwebz.
Huge quality drop this episode.
Putin has one more reason for destroying JAPAN
Anal On Ice!
Boku no Pico > Yaoi on Ice
I laughed at this. This will be a nice watch for the ladies. I might even watch it myself.
So, why is this called yuri on ice instead of yaoi on ice? Are the creators trolling fans or something?
You can say that they used the excuse that Yuri is a Russian masculine name to troll yuri fans.
It's more like Yurii but not exact
