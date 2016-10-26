Clinton Crony: “Keijo = Child Porn!”
Feminist reporter and Wikileaks-outed Clinton crony Louise Mensch has attacked the “highly misogynistic” Keijo due to its focus on the female form, going so far as to label the series as “child porn” – a sentiment that will surely destroy what remains of Hillary’s reputation amongst the unTrumpened anime-inclined masses whilst outraging already deplorable anime addicts.
The noted presstitute’s latest gutter-scratchings see her sights fixed firmly on the pert and unsaggable maidens of Keijo, with her complaining that the anime’s characters have big eyes like children and that the lovely Sayaka boasts “underdeveloped breasts of a pre-pubescent child” – which means the whole show is child porn:
Mensch insists that the characters look grotesquely young (despite only one actually having “child-like” proportions) and then rants further about the obscenity of them fighting with their breasts and butts, presumably preferring the good hard droning her mistress is so fond of.
Digging herself a yet deeper hole, she goes on to harangue those who enjoy such sex appeal as needing to “grow up”, the alternative apparently being the beady-eyed droop-uddered cows the western media is so fond of empoweredly portraying.
Mensch, a former Tory MP in the British parliament, is already widely loathed
both for running the running the Murdoch-backed blog Heat Street (which despite its ostensibly “anti-SJW” stance apparently is an exercise in “controlled opposition” as all its feminist and pro-establishment anti-Trump cucking suggests) and for having been exposed in the Wikileaks Podesta Mails eagerly throwing her legs open for the Clinton campaign machine.
Keijo’s daring to delve into racial theory will probably earn its creators a further Kotaku-Heat Street SJW-axis condemnation once discovered, if not entry into some post-election Clinton death list should her Sorosian legion of propagandists somehow prove successful in their war on the American psyche:
Naturally, having the temerity to attack the precious anime of the main body of malcontents opposing her favored feminarch has opened her up to an entirely new attack vector.
The comments her article provoked are unkind even by the standards of Internet commenting (to say nothing of what less “civilised” corners of the net are saying about her):
“Why do feminists get upset at things that are supposed to be erotic? It’s like whining about bikini armor. It’s unrealistic and too revealing. Which is the point.”
“Women with small boobs are guilty of child-pornography, apparently.”
“its disappointing to see people body shame a girl because she has small breasts and act as if she is a child smh”
“I mean, sure, it looks pretty cringy, but feminists just need to shut up.”
“I want to see this woman’s face contort with horror as she watches elfen lied.”
“Keijo has a chubby young lady as one of the characters. By what means can the sjw’s be whining? Aren’t they about fat acceptance?”
“wow is this the first anime the writer has ever seen?”
“In other news, black widow showed too much ankle in the avengers, therefore everyone who watches it is a misogynist pedophile.”
“The only people who’re turning these characters into sexual objects are feminists. Everyone else sees these characters as athletes in a sports-themed adult comedy. Normal people don’t objectify women the way feminists do.”
Update: Heat Street deleted their article without comment shortly after Sankaku Complex published this article.
Why those freaking social justice wimps can´t just shut up....? Seriously, did they ever understand, what "child porn" really is?
Not only that, they seem to have trouble telling the difference between reality and fiction. I'm guessing that they may have very irresponsible kid(s) and they seek whatever they can to blame for their lack of parenting...
indeed
Anyone who watched/read Keijo would know Sayaka is already 18 not that Clinton cares
It does not matter. It is fiction. fiction.
Not the guy you reply but some people seem to really care about character age. Like if a loli show her tits it's not OK but if the said loli actually a 900 years old vampire they somehow don't have any problem with it. Obviously they can't tell that it's a fiction.
*All characters are at least 18 years of age.
Negima?
well said
Totally agree. They keep talk about "child porn", don't know what "child porn" is.
I thought "child porn" is sexually assault kids in real life, which US/EU/UK/Australia/German/France SJW/Feminazi don't really care, as you can check their children rape rate is astronomically much higher than Japan.
Hillary your husband prefer Monica Lewinksky, not you! She sucks dicks better! You are useless old hag - even Trump is better than you.
Trump sucks more dick than Clinton?
Who'd have thought that was true...
I did. I always thought he was a blowhard.
Of course they do - they promote real pedophilia and whitewash real pedophiles after all.
so... porn and drawn porn reduces sexual activity, but drawn "child porn" increases it?
Nah, they just use words like this on everything to bring down their value and normalize it. At the same time they proclaim "love is love, age doesn't matter".
F off from this place wanker, at least two or three dozen actual pure anime fans have been jailed, charged, fined, prisoned over adult anime and cartoon characters.
Because retards decided they looked kids, even if we are talking about SD of characters.
That doesn't mean that the same leftist and other SJWs don't promote real pedophilia and don't whitewash real pedos who having sex with real children.
On one side we have the SJ crazies and on the other side we have either religious puritans or sexist "mra"s. Its a lose lose for any sensible people of actual science to be on either side anymore.
I think there's a staunch, blind Trump/Republican supporter going around just downvoting anything that is saying anything negative about their side, even if the comment is attacking both sides. Can't respond to truth any other way besides downvoting I guess.
They're hoping to piss us off so bad that we're going to shut them up by shoving our dick in their whore mouth.
It ain't gonna happen ladies. You ain't worth such honor.
Salaam.
Some solid bodyshaming of A- and B-cup women from this feminist.
Leave it to the "tolerant" left to shame one group in order to victimize another.
Just another clueless feminist who thinks she knows anything and everything.
THIS.
tbf tho, anime rarely gives women characters above 20 years old a cup size that is b or less... anime its self usually stereotypically reserves smaller chests for the youngest characters... but why they're saying this about Keijo when it one of the few anime that doesnt do this just baffles me.
Why are they all jumping on Keijo, of all anime?
Maybe just cuz it hppens to be the most popular ecchi anime of the moment I guess...
Ironic considering that they're also the ones complaining about Trump ranking women by their chest size, with a big chest being a requirement for a 10/10. I guess the truth is neither side likes flat chests?
Basically I think it's silly for people to rank breast size with maturity, as in the value, or worth.
Small breasts -> undeveloped breasts -> child.
Here I thought I had been blessed with a great nature for preferring more natural, smaller breasts, but apparently I'm a pedophile and my ex was a child.
Fucking hell no matter what I do I'm scum, pedophile, pervert or a combination of them all.
Fml.. perhaps the place for women really is kitchen if this is how vicious they become when they get out.
Quite something when these people actually insult other women with petite bodies, despite them shouting "FEMINISM!" all over the place. Are they really for women?
As someone who has studied in brief about feminism and gender equality, there're feminist groups that believe that women should stay at home but respected as a human being, and then there are those who want to have equal rights as a human being and be allowed to vote and find employment outside of the house and then there is the final group who say they are for women's rights, but in reality they want women to be EQUAL to MEN.
This begs the question, then, why did western media influence so many young girls to take diets, and stay slim, when later on they will be attacked by the so-called feminists for being eternally children?
On another note, Asian women tend to be smaller than Western women; with the rare exception of the taller or bustier beauties that are more commonly found in magazines (though most of them are photoshopped by professionals) or in AVs. Are these smaller women eternally cursed to suffer the same fate as the small grown-up adults in anime?
Trump 2016 ftw
Anon, Clinton IS a neocon, different from the establishment Republicans only by her party name (and the particular corporations she's in bed with).
You're not a shill. You just don't know anything about American politics.
GOP platform calls for banning porn all together as a "public health menace".
Also lol at Sankaku's clickbait headline. How the hell can you consider a British politician--a TORY, which is their RIGHT WING party, you know, the party that brought us Brexit--a Clinton crony? That's Breitbart level.
In before some hick calls me a shill.
This.
They don't even realize it's just becoming a modern form of vanity. Feminism is great, but women who shame other women because they want the attention are going to cause more damage to the minds of a younger generation of women in the long run.
They are never 'for women'. They had always been for 'themselves'. Every time they say something they always have represented themselves rather than the ladies they claim to represent.
Feminism is damaging to men. It's damaging to women. And it's damaging to male-female interpersonal relationships.
The damage isn't excluded to only women though.
The men of tomorrow grow up reading and hearing they are and will be scum.
Exactly. It's damaging.
I found it odd that she was refering to some feminists as "FAUXMINISTS". They must be the real feminists and she must actually be a "FEMINAZI". If shes one of those feminists that hates that term then shes a hypocrite too.
"Feminizm" those days seem to be nothing but a construct. A generic name for angsty women that try to push own ideas onto the world.
All while not having any charisma at all.
Just vulgar mouths.
"Fml.. perhaps the place for women really is kitchen if this is how vicious they become when they get out."
That might be the funniest thing I've read all year.
Men are fairly oppressed in our society when compared to women, women have more rights and arguably more privileges, specially privileges that help being happy, maybe men get promotions easier than women (at least in the past, now the new feminists laws force to promote women over men, no matter if they are better or not) otherwise male suicide rate wouldn't be so fucking massive
Our grandfathers knew best, it seems.
Smaller breasts arent inherently more natural than large breasts. Did you ever consider that even small and flat chests could be fake too? A ton of women with natural large breasts get surgery to decrease their size because of societal pressures or to feel more athletic. And Keijo's breasts arent even small anyways, and most (i think) of the characters are actually said to be 18 or over.
Actually, language barrier issues, I meant "organic" all along, not "natural" :(
I expect downvotes around here, tbh... not only is truth and actual research unpopular these days, but apparently its ok to be a flat/small chest fan around here, but any defense of large chests gets instant hate.
No such thing as fake boobs in anime, unless we are talking about some hentai modeled after fake boob jobs.
Some people like that, some people don't, some just draw fictional real boobs over it, mentally or digitally.
calm down issei you'll get your new season soon enough
Flat is Justice, Volumptuous is Justice, most fictional joshi in anime is Justice.
@18:29 the OP comment was referring to small breasts as "more natural" though... I guess some people even mentally see anime breasts that are small as more "real" and "realistic" compared to big breasts in anime somehow.
No. I was agreeing with you. I don't understand the people around here who don't like large chests. And downvote because of it.
Didnt say anything was wrong. What's wrong with fake small or large chests? I like them all, fake or real, even if I prefer them larger. But the fact is, small ones could have surgery done to them too and I think its a bad myth out there that big is equal to fake.
Nothing wrong with large chests or small chests.
Look, I know you're mad, but dont get sexist just because of one idiot. I'm the king of my own kitchen and I'd rather not be considered less of a man for being in a "woman's place". Fuck that archaic sexist shit, it really does work both ways you know. Shes not the only ignorant one about anime, a lot of guys are too. This is why we should never have shunned girls who liked anime like Free, ppl who like to ogle womens' bodies ought to have a coalition with ppl who like to ogle mens' bodies. We all who love different kinds of ecchi understand why ecchi is basically vilified unfairly the way something like marijuana has been, even more unfairly actually. Its the hate among us thats holding us back from having smart discussions together on why its so great and not bad for anyone, so we can strengthen our positions and credibility in the social dialogue. Instead we're seen as sexist angry pigs because that's how we react, we decide to embrace and varify what they see us as instead of rightfully contradicting them. The side with more love will always win, when will we figure this out?
Trump 2016 ftw
Well said, actually.
Second that. As disgusted as I am with both side of those wankers; being able to cook, clean, sew, knit, first aid, build furnitures, create tools, fix simple machineries and stuff are functioning human skills. It was taught to everyone as kids.
WTF is wrong with entitled people these days, and to think they can tell me by law, what fictional entertainment I can or can not watch? F off wankers.
Same as Anon 18:13.
I like Keijo, Free, Pico, and others too. But call me fruity for it, and I can break bones like I break wood planks.
These people are missing out, sucks for them they can't have a talk like adults.