Clinton Crony: “Keijo = Child Porn!”

Feminist reporter and Wikileaks-outed Clinton crony Louise Mensch has attacked the “highly misogynistic” Keijo due to its focus on the female form, going so far as to label the series as “child porn” – a sentiment that will surely destroy what remains of Hillary’s reputation amongst the unTrumpened anime-inclined masses whilst outraging already deplorable anime addicts.

The noted presstitute’s latest gutter-scratchings see her sights fixed firmly on the pert and unsaggable maidens of Keijo, with her complaining that the anime’s characters have big eyes like children and that the lovely Sayaka boasts “underdeveloped breasts of a pre-pubescent child” – which means the whole show is child porn:

Mensch insists that the characters look grotesquely young (despite only one actually having “child-like” proportions) and then rants further about the obscenity of them fighting with their breasts and butts, presumably preferring the good hard droning her mistress is so fond of.

Digging herself a yet deeper hole, she goes on to harangue those who enjoy such sex appeal as needing to “grow up”, the alternative apparently being the beady-eyed droop-uddered cows the western media is so fond of empoweredly portraying.

Mensch, a former Tory MP in the British parliament, is already widely loathed

both for running the running the Murdoch-backed blog Heat Street (which despite its ostensibly “anti-SJW” stance apparently is an exercise in “controlled opposition” as all its feminist and pro-establishment anti-Trump cucking suggests) and for having been exposed in the Wikileaks Podesta Mails eagerly throwing her legs open for the Clinton campaign machine.

Keijo’s daring to delve into racial theory will probably earn its creators a further Kotaku-Heat Street SJW-axis condemnation once discovered, if not entry into some post-election Clinton death list should her Sorosian legion of propagandists somehow prove successful in their war on the American psyche:

Naturally, having the temerity to attack the precious anime of the main body of malcontents opposing her favored feminarch has opened her up to an entirely new attack vector.

The comments her article provoked are unkind even by the standards of Internet commenting (to say nothing of what less “civilised” corners of the net are saying about her):

“Why do feminists get upset at things that are supposed to be erotic? It’s like whining about bikini armor. It’s unrealistic and too revealing. Which is the point.” “Women with small boobs are guilty of child-pornography, apparently.” “its disappointing to see people body shame a girl because she has small breasts and act as if she is a child smh” “I mean, sure, it looks pretty cringy, but feminists just need to shut up.” “I want to see this woman’s face contort with horror as she watches elfen lied.” “Keijo has a chubby young lady as one of the characters. By what means can the sjw’s be whining? Aren’t they about fat acceptance?﻿” “wow is this the first anime the writer has ever seen?” “In other news, black widow showed too much ankle in the avengers, therefore everyone who watches it is a misogynist pedophile.” “The only people who’re turning these characters into sexual objects are feminists. Everyone else sees these characters as athletes in a sports-themed adult comedy. Normal people don’t objectify women the way feminists do.”

Update: Heat Street deleted their article without comment shortly after Sankaku Complex published this article.