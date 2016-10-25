RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Ota7


Ushio Ero-MMD Gangs Up



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    12 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    20:53 25/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    That was enjoyable to watch.

    Reply to Manuel
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:26 26/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    ㄱㅂ니

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:13 25/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Do they like not have any other male models?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:41 25/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why the fuck are you looking at the guys?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:48 25/10/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Cause they're whats fucking the girls.

    Props to you if you're so blind as to not see a hunk of brown flesh covering up a third of the screen.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:27 25/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    We can't disable the guy models in this video though.

    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    20:54 25/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sorry but this is a little funny, it's that what you saw most of the time?

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:39 26/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I agree with OP. Because the guy model actually can add to the eroticism of it because I'm under no illusions that it ain't me there. Maybe those who project themselves into it that's important, but I like the scenarios and 'story' of why and how the sex is happening so to speak. That's what makes it hot. It's like normal missionary position isn't as interesting as a chikan situation where a woman shows she likes being toyed type mindset. These models are so absurd I only like seeing them during the comedy ones, where they make them dance like the girls for the ridiculousness of the situation.

    That said, the absurdity does keep the sex MMDs lighthearted as well mostly (not all). And that does add something to it that makes it different from other things I could watch.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:47 26/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    @00:39
    I just thought the commercial was funny.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:37 25/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    @05:57
    That model looks like it was rendered from the guy in the Applegate Natural and Organic Meat Commercial! 10/10!

    Avatar of Pinger
    Comment by Pinger
    05:57 25/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    when I play 3D eroge I disable the guy model... only leave the stick... the hell with the guy

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:13 25/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    This looks nothing like Ushio. And where is Tora, anyway?

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Minorin the Maid Fetishist
    Seitokai no Ichizon Perfect Strike Witches Parody
    “My Wife Was a Porn Star, What Should I Do?”
    Top 10 Original Anime That Deserve A Sequel
    Spanking Gallery
    Northern Ocean Princess Cosplay Overwhelmingly Cute
    Long-Legged Idol Gallery
    Lucky Star Yuri


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments