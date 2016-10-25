Ushio Ero-MMD Gangs Up
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Oct 25, 2016 03:24 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Fetish, Image Gallery, Kantai Collection, MikuMikuDance, Oppai, Oshiri
Ero-MMD content producers have gotten the gorgeous kanmusu of Kantai Collection involved in some more erotic shenanigans, this time featuring the delectable Ushio as she spends some time with a myriad of amorous males and likely titillating those who do not mind being soused with the fluids of other males.
That was enjoyable to watch.
ㄱㅂ니
Do they like not have any other male models?
Why the fuck are you looking at the guys?
Cause they're whats fucking the girls.
Props to you if you're so blind as to not see a hunk of brown flesh covering up a third of the screen.
We can't disable the guy models in this video though.
Sorry but this is a little funny, it's that what you saw most of the time?
I agree with OP. Because the guy model actually can add to the eroticism of it because I'm under no illusions that it ain't me there. Maybe those who project themselves into it that's important, but I like the scenarios and 'story' of why and how the sex is happening so to speak. That's what makes it hot. It's like normal missionary position isn't as interesting as a chikan situation where a woman shows she likes being toyed type mindset. These models are so absurd I only like seeing them during the comedy ones, where they make them dance like the girls for the ridiculousness of the situation.
That said, the absurdity does keep the sex MMDs lighthearted as well mostly (not all). And that does add something to it that makes it different from other things I could watch.
@00:39
I just thought the commercial was funny.
@05:57
That model looks like it was rendered from the guy in the Applegate Natural and Organic Meat Commercial! 10/10!
when I play 3D eroge I disable the guy model... only leave the stick... the hell with the guy
This looks nothing like Ushio. And where is Tora, anyway?