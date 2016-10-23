Berserk BD “Now With Nipples & Less 3D CG!”
- Date: Oct 23, 2016 04:09 JST
The official website for the 2016 Berserk anime has provided a video comparing the anime’s TV broadcast and its upcoming BD release, bursting at the seams with plenty of gore, nipples and even less of the begrudgingly poor 3D CG that fans have so frequently complained about.
The comparison video and all its uncensored goodness:
The first volume of Berserk’s exhilarating BD will unsheathed on October 28th.
Maybe with less CGI and this time with nipples but I doubt they've fix the poorly done character models, especially the one for Guts.
This anime was shit from the begining. So, more nipples and nudity? A pitty that they resort to that to sell Berserk, when there is so much more than that in the story (which they gladly butchered). This anime should've never existed in the first place... and don't get me started on the quality of the sound effects
*clang*
Having read the entire manga of what is out, I gotta say, all it ever was is monster rape, gore, GriffithxGutsyaoiships and your standard old fashion fantasy adventure, which was the only redeeming factor.
If anything, it's just as bad as SAO is, only major differences is Berserk is more edgy and Casca is more useless than Asuna.
I'm sorry, you just spelled "I did not read a single page of the Berserk manga" wrong.
I don't know what's more obvious, your bait or your obvious lie that you never read the manga.
Berserk feels so different than the typical adventure, it's more rugged, it really pushes the envelope. Yeah it's got rape in it, but it isn't done in a way that is stereotypical of what's done in hentai and what we're used to seeing. The rape scene where the nobleman tried to force himself onto Casca was -raw- and I felt disgusted from it, and felt so sorry for Casca that I was happy at how she got to defend herself, but sad she had to experience that.
Not only that, but the psychological trauma of these events are really evident in the characters, you can tell they've been through hell and back, and I can't wait to see what's next. The writer can make you hate a character one moment, then they start to write more on that character instead of the occasional appearance to heckle the party, and you kinda sympathize with them.
The flashback is the best part by far. The rest lacks direction.
They need to answer the biggest question of all, what the fuck were they thinking? Something this shitty had to have been on purpose right?! Honestly Gakuen Handsome is better than this anime.
But the plot is still butchered.
Still a huge disappointment.
Hmm, looks better. Maybe I'll watch it. They still skipped many of the best scenes from the manga though.
Gotta agree with ya, they skipped so much that the story became deluded.
I think you might've meant 'diluted', but to be honest, considering how that Berserk anime turned out, either could really apply.
Yes, thanks for the correction English isn't my native language.
One thing is for sure, That they are afraid of the 2nd season being a flop and they only trying to sell the series on nudity and gore and less about the story itself.
The shadowing is still thrash.
Casca still white, I see. Fuck this production.
Just do it again. From scratch. This version is beyond repair.
Noooooooo!!! It still looks like shit!
still not going to watch it. Not for free and sure as shit not for pay.
Farnese :p
Yay Farnese nipples.
Take care of your twin sister Casca, Farnese. It's what I've been trying to say this whole time. She was really always so reckless. The sad thing about it is she changed so fast all of a sudden, and I almost did not remember who she was anymore. That really happened to her by some assholes. That is not the point anymore, it's just about the bad influences in peoples lives. You are right about one thing in my life I always will look back on. I wish I could go back, and just have shown her that path she was walking. Well you get her good luck charm Farnese...
wut