Berserk BD “Now With Nipples & Less 3D CG!”

The official website for the 2016 Berserk anime has provided a video comparing the anime’s TV broadcast and its upcoming BD release, bursting at the seams with plenty of gore, nipples and even less of the begrudgingly poor 3D CG that fans have so frequently complained about.

The comparison video and all its uncensored goodness:

The first volume of Berserk’s exhilarating BD will unsheathed on October 28th.