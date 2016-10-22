RSSChannel

Breathtaking Mikan Yuuki Gym Uniform Figure

MikanYuuki-Gym-Uniform-Figure-1

Beloved imouto Mikan Yuuki of To Love-Ru has obtained a tribute in the form of an enticing gym uniform figure from Pulchra, which shows off the lovable girl’s fine posterior and will likely have otaku doing laps for a chance to purchase the item once April rolls around.

MikanYuuki-Gym-Uniform-Figure-1

MikanYuuki-Gym-Uniform-Figure-2

MikanYuuki-Gym-Uniform-Figure-3

MikanYuuki-Gym-Uniform-Figure-4

MikanYuuki-Gym-Uniform-Figure-5

MikanYuuki-Gym-Uniform-Figure-6

Mikan Yuuki can be pre-ordered now.



    9 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:41 23/10/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Best thing about Mikan-chan?

    Not only is she hot and sexy, you can have as much unprotected sex as you want and you'll NEVER have to worry about an "inconvenient package" Nine-Months-Later.

    A problem you CAN'T circumvent with the rest of the girls in the cast (Except the Ghost-In-A-Mannequin that is Oshizu) :)

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:51 23/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why? She's Rito's sister. It's not like she's infertile.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:36 23/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    She's 11 though, and no indication that her equipment has started running red yet. :)

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:47 26/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Late answer, but this anon's retarded.
    It's almost certain Mikan should be fertile, just looking at her pubescent body, or the fact that girls are able to get pregnant like 1-2 years earlier than boys can produce semen.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:12 23/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    She's only 11 though right? Her equipment has therefore yet to function, yes?

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:22 23/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    she's so fucking sexy

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:11 22/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's not the hips of an eleven year old girl.

    Avatar of ♥Jacky la Mort♥
    Comment by ♥Jacky la Mort♥
    00:56 23/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    True, but figurines need a bit of exaggeration to be visually impressive at their small scale. I have a bunch of figurines in skin-tight clothes and they all have their hips a little exaggerated, otherwise their overall shape would look dull if seen from a distance (which is most of the time).

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:22 23/10/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    The younger they are the harder you gotta fuck them … they have the right to know what they were made for.

