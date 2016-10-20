RSSChannel

Yandere Simulator Forces Posing

A new update video for Yandere Simulator has gone into detail about the minor changes coming to the indie title, discussing not only the performance enhancements that have been made but a new “pose mode” that will allow players to manipulate any in-game model as they wish should the game itself somehow prove unsatisfactory.

The new update video:

Yandere Simulator can be followed online via its official blog.



