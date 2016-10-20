Yandere Simulator Forces Posing
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Oct 20, 2016 01:42 JST
- Tags: PC Gaming, Schoolgirls, Simulation, Stealth, Trailer, Yandere, Yandere Simulator
A new update video for Yandere Simulator has gone into detail about the minor changes coming to the indie title, discussing not only the performance enhancements that have been made but a new “pose mode” that will allow players to manipulate any in-game model as they wish should the game itself somehow prove unsatisfactory.
The new update video:
Yandere Simulator can be followed online via its official blog.
time for some jojo poses
It wouldn't surprise me if popular youtubes were paid to play this game by the dev. Anyone notice that literally no one with a massive(10 mill subs) is playing the game anymore?
Yan-dairy
This is just getting cringey to watch now...
I like my women the same way I like my whiskey, 12 years old and mixed up with coke.
If you want to mix whiskey with coke, you can buy any cheap moonshine, there's no difference.
Whiskey is good, most people mix it with Coke. I have only tried it once. Bourbon, and Vodka are also on my list. I only have a drink ever now, and then. When you have felt like I have you look at people who really get hammered, and think how lucky they are to just take that for granted. Not saying I have any problem if someone does, just stay safe.
Do you mean Coke as in the beverage in the tin can or Coke as in the thing you snort?
The beverage silly, night.
Wow, hardcore to the floor core.
From Yandere Simulator to Jojo Simulator.
Omg this ghost... creepy me out.
"Ghost reporting."
he should just make it a shitty browser game and be done with it. the creators a fuckin dope.
Found the salty person
He should just make a FUN GAME alone, compare to TONS of Companys in Asia and Occident who maked GARBAGE games for noobs.
Fixed.