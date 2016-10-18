RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Otakultura


Top 10 Cutest Anime Sisters

Top10-Cutest-Anime-Sisters-2016-3

Voters of this new ranking have sought to determine the anime girls who make the most adorable sisters, a title that apparently now belongs to triplets of a rather perverse series featuring a cowardly male.

The ranking:


1. Lala, Momo and Nana Deviluke (To Love-Ru)

Top10-Cutest-Anime-Sisters-2016-1

2. Hitomi, Rui and Ai Kisugi (Cat’s Eye)

Top10-Cutest-Anime-Sisters-2016-2

3. Yui and Ui Hirasawa (K-ON!)

Top10-Cutest-Anime-Sisters-2016-3

4. Nojiko and Nami (One Piece)

Top10-Cutest-Anime-Sisters-2016-4

5. Kasumi, Nabiki and Akane Tendo (Ranma 1/2)

Top10-Cutest-Anime-Sisters-2016-5

6. Lunamaria and Meyrin Hawke (Mobile Suit Gundam Destiny)

Top10-Cutest-Anime-Sisters-2016-6

7. Eli and Alisa Ayase (Love Live!)

Top10-Cutest-Anime-Sisters-2016-7

8. Honoka and Yukiho Kousaka (Love Live!)

Top10-Cutest-Anime-Sisters-2016-8

9. Cornelia and Euphemia li Britannia (Code Geass)

Top10-Cutest-Anime-Sisters-2016-9

10. Akari and Akane Akaza (Yuru Yuri)

Top10-Cutest-Anime-Sisters-2016-10



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments