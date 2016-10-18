Top 10 Cutest Anime Sisters
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Oct 18, 2016 00:30 JST
- Tags: K-ON!, Love Live!, One Piece, Rankings, Ranma 1/2, To Love-Ru
Voters of this new ranking have sought to determine the anime girls who make the most adorable sisters, a title that apparently now belongs to triplets of a rather perverse series featuring a cowardly male.
1. Lala, Momo and Nana Deviluke (To Love-Ru)
2. Hitomi, Rui and Ai Kisugi (Cat’s Eye)
3. Yui and Ui Hirasawa (K-ON!)
4. Nojiko and Nami (One Piece)
5. Kasumi, Nabiki and Akane Tendo (Ranma 1/2)
6. Lunamaria and Meyrin Hawke (Mobile Suit Gundam Destiny)
7. Eli and Alisa Ayase (Love Live!)
8. Honoka and Yukiho Kousaka (Love Live!)
9. Cornelia and Euphemia li Britannia (Code Geass)
10. Akari and Akane Akaza (Yuru Yuri)
I came for the two Kiss x Sisters. Hottest shit I've seen from a regular anime
Same here. Their honest and innocent lust for their 'brother' (not by blood) makes them adorable.
innocent? I would call them anything but ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
You can't deny that they love him but to say they don't lust after him?
Are we even watching the same show?
It's not lust if it's love.
Hahah.
It#s both ^.^~
And he's the mega perv...
ako and riko, ....yeah....mmmm
Are you me?
Then there is the Kiryuu sisters from that show also. Personally I'd prefer Yuuzuki but I know many on here would probably like the younger sister.
Yuuzuki is smoking and needs more attention. Good call.
no kiss x sis? list is a fail
No Belldandy, Urd and Skuld?
Norse mythology for the win.
why aren't the goddess sisters Belldandy, Urd and Skuld not here? :((
No Rem and Ram that's surprising
Because Rem & Ram scare the shit out of japanese moeblob otaku.
I'm proud of them.
And for once they made me feel proud of myself.
how do you not have the fire sisters on here?
Cat's eyes forever
Where are the Misaka sisters?
Noyamano Sisters from Air Gear? Ringo, Ume, Mikan and Rika?
That was a good manga. Ito Ogure has a nice art style. He now does costume art for Namco. He grew up in Miyazaki Prefecture, and I think that might have helped his art style. That is a really beautiful part of Japan.
Tsubasa & Hikaru (Figure 17)
Rin & Sakura Tohsaka (though the latter was forcibly adopted by the Matou)
The sister of the Yui Hirasawa is called Ui, but I prefer to call Hisui.
Where's the two Fujibayashi (Kyou and Ryou) sister's from Clannad?
Onodera sisters?
c'mon, don't tell me you forgot the kinoshita siblings from baka to test? the younger one is outrageously cute!
Cat's eye sisters, they're don't look cute to me. They're more like retro hot.
Where's the Kurosawa sisters from LLS!?
Sister Princess anyone?
#10 who's Akari?
the Anarchy sisters, Panty and Stocking?
I don't think they're blood related.
Where is Rozen Maiden sisters?
It needs more Desu!
Don't believe in your own Desu! Believe in my Desu that believes in your Desu!
No Kagami and Tsukasa Hirragi. SERIOUSLY DISAPPOINT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
And you forget about the rest of the Hiiragi sisters?!
You filthy casual!!
Jougasaki Rika + Mika ?
i agree with that
yuzuki and rin from kimi no iru machi
Ako and Riko.
I expected Illyasviel and Chloe
Technically Chloe would be like her daughter? I guess?
They're not sisters, though.
Or are you saying Emiya and Archer are brothers?
Irisviel adopted Chloe,
that make her Illya's sister no matter where she come from.
Where is Clannad on the list?
The fuck monogatari not on the list?? List is pointless and stupid...
Die gatari faggot!