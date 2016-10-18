Top 10 Cutest Anime Sisters

Voters of this new ranking have sought to determine the anime girls who make the most adorable sisters, a title that apparently now belongs to triplets of a rather perverse series featuring a cowardly male.

The ranking:



1. Lala, Momo and Nana Deviluke (To Love-Ru)

2. Hitomi, Rui and Ai Kisugi (Cat’s Eye)

3. Yui and Ui Hirasawa (K-ON!)

4. Nojiko and Nami (One Piece)

5. Kasumi, Nabiki and Akane Tendo (Ranma 1/2)

6. Lunamaria and Meyrin Hawke (Mobile Suit Gundam Destiny)

7. Eli and Alisa Ayase (Love Live!)

8. Honoka and Yukiho Kousaka (Love Live!)

9. Cornelia and Euphemia li Britannia (Code Geass)

10. Akari and Akane Akaza (Yuru Yuri)