i☆Ris & Sunmyu Now Offering Paid Skype Chats
- Categories: Japan, News
- Date: Oct 18, 2016 00:30 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Idols, Marketing, Otaku, Ronery, Skype, Video Gallery
Lauded idol groups i☆Ris and Sunmyu have announced that they are willing to spend up to 3 minutes with fans over Skype, a glorious opportunity for those willing to shell out the cash required, though the idols in question may well find themselves at the mercy of some rather unsightly spectacles…
A video explaining how to apply:
The announcement video from i☆Ris:
The announcement video from Sunmyu:
The event revolves around a “heart” system where those interested sign up through Twitter and accumulate hearts by purchasing them (¥100 each), with i☆Ris members charging 100 hearts and Sunmyu idols requesting only 35 – winners can either spend 3 minutes chatting up their idol of worship or request a song.
This is gonna end badly. If it involves cam, it will ALWAYS end badly.
Yes, people willing to shell out $100 for 3 minutes of (hopefully live video feed) chat are either total vegetables or the uglies mofos in all of japan.
I was reading this story about this one Chinese guy who did that, and the girl was working for someone. They made him pay, and posted the video of him online. I would look at some cam sites myself, and I was shocked what people would talk about. For the younger people who grew up online don't encourage this, or cam sites.
What? Underage girls talking about their anal toys experience? What's so shocked you, may I ask?
Totally will just be a bunch of pre-recorded videos isn't it.
wow well at least everyone here is above 18. I can't wait until they start doing this with the under 15 idols..
and how much you want to bet it is bots and not the real idols or people pretending to be the idols?
Well they would need to be 18+. You can't just stream like that without a visit from Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. I'm sure some kind of verification must be used.
Ok, I would start with showing them a goatse video, and them I would print her face and cum all over it live. And since I payed, she would have to watch, or I'll ask my money back.