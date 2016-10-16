RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Wolfheinrich


FinalFantasyXIVStormBlood-Trailer-1

FinalFantasyXIVStormBlood-Trailer-2

FinalFantasyXIVStormBlood-Trailer-3

The Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest 2016 has brought good news for hardcore MMORPG fanatics as the “Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood” expansion has been announced, allowing those with too much free time to continue wasting thousands of hours grinding for in-game items.

The expansion’s first trailer:

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood is expected to arrive during the summer of 2017 for the PC and PS4.



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments