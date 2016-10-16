Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Expansion Unveiled
- Date: Oct 16, 2016 19:33 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Final Fantasy XIV, MMORPG, PC Gaming, PS4, Square Enix, Trailer
The Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest 2016 has brought good news for hardcore MMORPG fanatics as the “Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood” expansion has been announced, allowing those with too much free time to continue wasting thousands of hours grinding for in-game items.
The expansion’s first trailer:
Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood is expected to arrive during the summer of 2017 for the PC and PS4.
Is that a hint at a dancer class? I know either time mage or red mage was hinted at too
sadly the best mmorpg out there outside korea/japan
Expansion?
you mean that content that was cut and sold seperately?
You're... not exactly the brightest star in the sky, eh?
Its the MMO not FF15
So were those just a couple of monks, or was it a new class?
The theme job of the expansion is Monks, like how Dragoons were for Heavensward. The new jobs won't be revealed until at least the Tokyo fan fest.
Samurai and Redmage not in the trailer but there were some hints in the lasvegas keynotes from ff14
Right now, Monk is going to be reworked a little, I want to say this was a comparison of the old monk (The male) to the new monk (The female) I really hope we get rid of some of this ability bloating that we're experiencing, because a lot of our abilities are not being used in favor of the easiest, and most effective being used.
I will probably take to Red Mage or Samurai the moment the expansion starts up, but that just opens it up to whether or not I wanna try to fight the queue times or go level through the damn palace of the dead like I did with my Ninja, White Mage, and Monk.
There is an opportunity to also introduce Dancer as a form of Monk that has evolved in Ala Migho in the 20 years since the Garlean Conquest. Compare Capoeira.
that was actually an awesome trailer.
Some good action scenes there.
Shame the actual game is a snorefest
Which they've acknowledged in part, which is why they're rebuilding the games battle system and skills for the expansion to make it less reliant on rote repetition of drawn out skill combos.
Where do you get that info, all I can find is increased level cap and the like...
Interesting, you know, one of the most popular action mmos right now is Tera Online. ie what a good amount of people choose as their action mmo of choice, maybe they could take some notes from them. That said, I prefer simple combat button sequence, doesn't mean I don't like combat like in Tera Online though.
Final Fantasy XIV is a great game. I like this style over something like WOW, but that is just my personal opinion. Just like in Final Fantasy XI you need a lot of people. A light party consists of four players, while a full party consists of eight players. The time you spend also just getting everyone in for raids is huge. It might take two hours just to set up. This has started to change in the newer games, and expansions. Final Fantasy XI was really fun when it came out years ago.
End game sucks though in FFXIV. It just consists of 4 bosses with jump rope mechanics. Most of the NA server barely has anyone raiding while leaving just 3 servers that has a healthy raiding population. End game is just really about collecting glamour.
