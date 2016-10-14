RSSChannel

“Tawawa Challenge” Busting Up Twitter

Twitter has become overwhelmed by yet another bizarre fad known as the “Tawawa Challenge” (inspired by illustration series Getsuyoubi no Tawawa), which tests a participant’s ability to balance a smartphone (or other palm-sized objects) atop their chest and likely serving as a convenient excuse for well-endowed women to show off their bountiful assets.

The illustration that started it all:

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-1

A multitude of busty women attempting to imitate the illustration:

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-2

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-3

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-4

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-5

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-6

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-7

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-8

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-9

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-10

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-11

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-12

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-13

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-14

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-15

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-16

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-17

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-18

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-19

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-20

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-21

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-22

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-23

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-24

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-25

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-26

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-27

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-28

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-29

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-30

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-31

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-32

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-33

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-34

Tawawa-Challenge-Twitter-Images-35



